Report: Multiple teams have interest in trading for the Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed

On Monday — the day before the league’s deadline — the Kansas City Chiefs officially placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on their free-agent cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

But last week — when it was originally reported that the team intended to give Sneed a franchise tender — it was also reported that Sneed had been given permission to seek a trade. Since that took place while the decision-makers for all NFL teams were congregated in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, it was an ideal time for Sneed’s representatives to discuss possibilities with NFL clubs.

That timing seems to have paid off. According to a story in USA Today, seven teams have now expressed interest in trading for the cornerback who spent 2023 defending the league’s best wide receivers one-on-one — and allowed a passer rating of just 56.2 when targeted.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports that the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars have expressed interest in the Chiefs corner. The person told USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Both sides have until mid-July to finalize a long-term extension or until the NFL’s trade deadline to part ways via trade.

Since Sneed’s franchise tag is taking up $19.8 million of Kansas City’s cap space — and the team also wants to sign defensive tackle Chris Jones to a long-term contract before NFL free agency begins next week — it is excellent news that so many teams are interested in making a deal.

Late last week, multiple outlets reported that the Chiefs and Jones’ team were deep in talks — and were optimistic that a new contract could be worked out. But’s now been a couple of days since there has been any real news about where those negotiations stand. Is that bad news — or the calm before the storm?

The league’s legal tampering period — for all practical purposes, the beginning of NFL free agency — begins at 11 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Monday. It is a safe bet that the team wants to get both of these situations resolved before then.

We’ll keep you posted.