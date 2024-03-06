Tyreek Hill says Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s best quarterback: ‘He’s a different dude’

It was just last week when the Kansas City Chiefs’ free agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman — then appearing on Ryan Clark’s podcast, “The Pivot” — started a chain of events that could eventually lead to an NFL investigation.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder spoke with another wide receiver with strong connections to the Chiefs: Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.

Naturally, the former Kansas City player was asked which quarterback he’d pick as the league’s best. Without hesitation, Hill said that it was the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, whom he described as “obviously the best quarterback in the league.”

Without prompting, Hill knew he would have to walk back a statement he made during the first episode of his “It Needed To Be Said” podcast in the summer of 2022: that Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa was a more accurate passer than Mahomes.

“Obviously, like I’m gonna go with [Mahomes] as the strongest arm,” Hill had said at the time, “but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day. I want it to hit me right in the breadbasket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game and take it 70.”

So on “The Pivot,” Hill referenced his previous statement — and added that Tagovailoa had even grown as a quarterback.

“This year, for Tua, is like a build-on season,” explained Hill, “because this is obviously [the] best season of his career. So we’re gonna go from accurate to being that, fearless, cocky — well, not really cocky, but he’s going to continue to add on to his game, you feel me? Because he’s got the skillset — and he’s got the supporting cast to do it, with all the weapons that he’s got around him.”

But then, Hill returned to Mahomes, calling him a “different dude.” He recalled a time in Kansas City that he, tight end Travis Kelce and fellow wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins had not been playing well.

“This dude called the whole offense up,” recalled Hill. “This is like on a Tuesday, I believe, he called us all up. He cussed all of us the f—k out. “Like, me and Pat, we go back and forth. But that was a moment right there where he stood on business. It was like, ‘Bro, I really respect this,’ because he really just called out all his weapons individually, pointed us out, looked us in the eyes and said, “Bro? Reek? You think you’re so fast — but you can’t catch the f—n ball. You want to be the best receiver in the game?’ He was letting me have it. “Then he went to Kelce, then he went to D-Rob [and] then he went to Sammy. He went to all of us, calling us all out. In that moment — right there — I was like, “Yo, it’s go-time, now. That put so much — like I don’t know, fuel — in my heart, bro. Like, that next game? That’s when we began to get things rolling — because you never wanna get called out by the leader of your team like that. You don’t. And it’s like, ‘Bro, I’m not gonna let nobody die in the circle right here no more.’ And we started killing after that.”

It may have taken a little time, but it’s pretty clear that Hill now better understands the situation he left behind in Kansas City: that he was catching passes from a superb quarterback who is also an amazing leader.

