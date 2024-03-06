 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

On the Chiefs’ draft board: Oregon State WR Anthony Gould

A standout from this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl will be visiting Kansas City soon.

By Jared Sapp
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Boise State at Oregon State

On Monday, The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler reported that Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould would be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs for a Top 30 visit before the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

What is a “top-30 visit?”

Although the term implies that the visits are for the most coveted draft prospects, NFL teams are simply allowed a total of 30 in-person visits to facilities.

The Chiefs often use these visits for prospects likely to be available on Day 3 or as undrafted free agents, since they will have more control over selecting them than the draft’s top players.

Last year, Kansas City’s eventual second and fifth-round selections — SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice and Stephen F. Austin edge rusher B.J. Thompson — visited the team facilities during the pre-draft process.

Let’s take a look at why the Chiefs are interested in Gould.

Background

After attending high school in West Salem, Oregon, Gould stayed close to home to join the Beavers in 2020 as a three-star recruit. During his senior season in 2023, Gould caught 44 passes for 718 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also returned 26 punts during his Oregon State career, finding the end zone twice.

While his college counting stats are middling, Gould was impressive during practices at the East-West Shrine Bowl, showing good separation and excellent change-in-direction skills throughout the week.

During the third quarter of the actual game, Gould showed off the ability that is most likely to get him onto an NFL squad: he returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown.

At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Gould checked in at 5 feet 8 and 175 pounds. His 4.39-second 40-yard dash made him one of nine receivers to break 4.4 seconds at the Combine.

Film evaluation

After Kansas City’s underwhelming wide receiver production in 2023, the team will probably need much more than a player at Gould’s level. The Chiefs, however, are unlikely to find a single player who can solve this problem — either in free agency or the draft. As one of multiple swings at the position, Gould could definitely find a role in Kansas City.

Gould shows good adjustment on routes, even when he is almost always matched against much larger defensive backs. He can change direction without sacrificing much speed. That allows him to make some plays that receivers of his size usually don’t.

Any version of head coach Andy Reid’s offense will feature a heavy diet of his trademark trick plays. Gould could be a very dangerous player on screens and jet sweeps. In recent seasons, the Chiefs have arguably overpaid for players in these kinds of roles — but because Gould will very likely be available late in the draft, becoming a gadget player would probably represent a solid return on the team’s investment.

With last week’s release of deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Chiefs will need to find a wideout to help stretch the field. Gould is a very strong downfield ball tracker — and he is very good at using every bit of his small frame to find a pass. His footwork in this big play recalls the better moments of Kadarius Toney’s Kansas City tenure.

How he fits with Kansas City

Gould is unlikely to become a high-volume NFL contributor; what he brings as a punt returner will likely be what brings him into the league. Over the past two seasons, the Chiefs have seemed to have a revolving door in the return game — so don’t be surprised if Kansas City tries for a more permanent solution by bringing in a higher-floor player like Gould on Day 3 of the draft.

At the Combine, we learned that Kansas City had a formal meeting with Texas wideout Xavier Worthy — the Combine’s fastest player — despite a frighteningly slender build. If the Chiefs believe Worthy’s size will keep him from becoming a full-time player, they may look to the end of the draft for a rotational downfield speedster. Gould’s special-teams value should allow him to make an NFL roster — and carve out at least a minor role on an offense.

