NFL deadline passes; 9 players offered franchise and transition tenders

The NFL has closed the window in which its teams can designate one player with a franchise or transition tag. It opened on February 20 and closed at 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Tuesday, March 5.

Here is the full list of players — all of them with contracts set to expire when the new league year opens next Wednesday afternoon — who were designated.

Non-exclusive franchise tags

Exclusive franchise tags

No players had the less-commonly used exclusive franchise tag placed upon them.

Transition tags

S Kyle Dugger — New England Patriots

All but two of these players — Higgins and Sneed — were officially designated on the final day of the tag window. Higgins had the tag placed on him on February 24. The Chiefs designated Sneed on Monday.

What happens next

All of these players have been tendered a fully guaranteed contract to play the 2024 season. The money they will earn is set by a formula negotiated by the league and the players’ union in its current Collective Bargaining Agreement. If the player signs the tag, the contract goes into effect.

But in many cases, the tender is never signed. Some of these players will end up negotiating a new long-term deal with their current team before the mid-July deadline for a new contract. Others will be traded to other teams that will also negotiate a new long-term deal with the player. Some will sign the tag and play for the tendered amount.

In rare cases, players with non-exclusive franchise tags and transition tags — who are allowed to negotiate with other teams — will get an offer sheet from another franchise. Their current team will have the option to match that contract. If they don’t, the player is free to sign with the new team — and in the case of a non-exclusive franchise tag, the new team is required to compensate the original team with two first-round draft picks.

But when the new league year begins — and unless the contract tender is replaced through a trade or a new long-term contract — each team will have to carry the full tag amount for its franchise or transition contract tender against its 2024 salary cap.

We now calculate that if Sneed’s tender of $19.8 million remains in force next Wednesday, the Chiefs will begin the new league year with $9.5 million in cap space. But a lot can happen between now and then. Buckle up!