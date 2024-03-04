 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Jason Kelce announces retirement from Eagles

By John Dixon
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

It’s not every day that Arrowhead Pride would provide you with video of an NFL player retiring from another team. But for the brother (and podcast co-host) of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, we think can make an exception.

We send our best wishes to Kelce for his new life after football. If you’re interested, you can also watch the full press conference. It begins about four minutes into the live feed.

