WATCH: Jason Kelce announces retirement from Eagles

It’s not every day that Arrowhead Pride would provide you with video of an NFL player retiring from another team. But for the brother (and podcast co-host) of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, we think can make an exception.

Jason Kelce is officially retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/guhZOTtYLy — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 4, 2024

The greatest to ever do it



Congratulations on an incredible NFL career, Jason Kelce. pic.twitter.com/HNRn5etpna — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 4, 2024

We send our best wishes to Kelce for his new life after football. If you’re interested, you can also watch the full press conference. It begins about four minutes into the live feed.