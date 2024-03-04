How the Chiefs should handle their defensive ends in 2024

While most people aren’t talking about the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive ends this offseason, it’s nonetheless a position where there is significant uncertainty. Charles Omenihu’s ACL injury in the AFC Championship leaves the position group with some serious questions for 2024.

Let’s take a look at where the group now stands.

On the roster

2023 defensive ends still under contract: Charles Omenihu, George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Malik Herring and B.J. Thompson.

Truman Jones and Jordan Smith have also signed reserves/futures contracts that will put them on the active roster when the new league year begins on March 13.

The Chiefs are getting most of their defensive ends back — but with the caveat that Omenihu is likely going to start 2024 on the physically-unable-to-perform (Reserve/PUP) list, which will keep him out for at least the first six games of the season.

This means Karlaftis is the only consistent contributor who is returning for 2024.

Anudike-Uzomah ended the 2023 season on the bench. Given Omenihu’s injury, where the second-year player’s development stands is now a critical factor. I previously reviewed his late-season film, concluding that Anudike-Uzomah probably wasn’t ready to step into a starting role in 2024 — but that he could contribute in a rotational role or as a situational pass rusher. Could Omenihu’s injury force the team into playing Anudike-Uzomah before he is ready? This will be an important question as the offseason continues.

Beyond that, Herring and Thompson will both have opportunities for bigger roles. Both probably make the roster, with Herring getting some snaps every week.

In-house free agents

Free agents: Mike Danna

The only defensive end slated to hit free agency, Danna has been an awesome role player in Kansas City. He has shown outstanding intelligence and football character. His run defense has been excellent — and each season, he’s improved as a pass rusher. While Danna isn’t super long, he can use his length to execute a bull rush or a long-arm rush — but he can also add some speed and agility around the corner with a rip move to keep tackles honest. He’s a junkball rusher who can keep defenders guessing about his next move — and his arsenal has grown every season.

Unfortunately, I doubt Danna’s growth will continue in Kansas City. He’s been a starting-level player on two Super Bowl teams — and can fill multiple roles. On his next deal, I’d expect Danna to be paid around $9-12 million annually — which is likely to be more than the Chiefs can afford. Unless Kansas City can’t get Omenihu back in 2024, I don’t see the team committing long-term money to Danna after drafting Anudike-Uzomah and Karlaftis.

Free agent options

If Danna needs to be replaced, the Chiefs have some free-agent options.

The veterans on this list would be on one-year deals trying to win a ring. While Ngakoue is limited to being a situational pass rusher, he’s still good at it, having 34 pressures and an 8.5% pressure rate last year. Lawson had a tough 2023 season, appearing in just six games and collecting only two pressures. But in 2022, he played a full season in which he registered 49 pressures, eight sacks and an 11.4% pressure rate. When healthy, Lawson is still a good player — and he’s only 29.

Among the younger players, Epenesa would probably be the most expensive. coming off a 2023 season with 33 pressures in 250 pass-rushing snaps. In a bigger role, he’d provide the Chiefs with an ideal Danna replacement; he can play against the run while adding some skill as a pass rusher. Over the years, Epenesa has dropped weight to improve his pass-rushing skills — and last year, it showed.

Taylor had a weird year, getting only 27 pressures — so with a new staff in Seattle, I doubt he’ll be back. His poor run defense limits the amount of time he can be on the field — but he’s always had good pressure rates (albeit on low samples) and has recorded 23 sacks through three seasons. As a designated pass rusher, Taylor’s speed and explosiveness could help Kansas City’s defense.

Barnett has been a draft disappointment — but in eight games with the Texans, he had 22 pressures and four sacks on a 13.9% pressure rate. Over a larger sample, maybe there’s something there that Houston couldn’t unlock.

One NFL Draft option: Darius Robinson, DE, Missouri

This is an easy option that will satisfy a large group of Chiefs fans. While I don’t think Robinson’s top-50 hype is warranted, I do think he could help Kansas City. Robinson is a thick, huge defensive end — measuring 6 feet 5 and 285 pounds (with 34.5-inch arms) at the Combine.

But Robinson didn’t do well during the Combine’s testing, recording a 4.9-second 40 and a nine-foot-3 broad jump. Those numbers would very likely keep him from being a top-50 pick for most teams.

Looks pretty similar to Arik Armstead to me pic.twitter.com/UglxXE7XyT — Mason (@Mason__49) February 29, 2024

But Robinson could contribute. With his length and powerful hands, he’s an excellent run defender. He’s not overly explosive (and very stiff) as a pass rusher, but his overwhelming size allows him to crush pockets with his bull rush. He also has the versatility to rush the passer from the inside. He could be a good value in the draft’s middle rounds.

Robinson would also be an ideal backup for Omenihu. Even though Omenihu is substantially more athletic, they would fill similar roles. Over the long term, Robinson would also be an ideal complement to Anudike-Uzomah and Karlaftis, giving Kansas City a length option neither of them can provide.