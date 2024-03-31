Report: Rashee Rice may be connected to ‘major’ accident in Dallas

Dallas police have confirmed that they are searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection to what has been described as a “major” accident that happened Saturday evening in Dallas, Texas. The crash reportedly took place at approximately 6:20 p.m. and included six vehicles.

Here is what was initially reported by The Dallas Morning News on Sunday morning:

A vehicle believed to be registered or leased to Rice was involved in a crash on North Central Expressway at about 6:20 p.m., officials told The News. The law enforcement officials said that police are looking for Rice, and a police call sheet obtained by The News confirmed that law enforcement officials were searching for him in connection with the accident.

At 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, Dallas Morning News reporter Kelli Smith provided an update:

“Dallas police say two drivers in a Corvette and Lamborghini were racing when they crashed, causing a 6-vehicle accident,” posted Smith. “Both drivers ran. A call sheet we obtained lists Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice as the suspected Corvette driver.”

According to KSHB41, the Dallas Police Department confirmed that the two cars were speeding in the highway’s far-left lane, which caused a chain reaction.

The occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette left the scene “without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information,” the Dallas Police Department told KSHB 41 News in a release.

Rice played high school football in North Richland, Texas, before committing to SMU to play college football. The Chiefs drafted Rice in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft.

We’ll continue to update this article as more information becomes available.