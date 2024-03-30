Arrowheadlines: Chiefs named a great fit for Zach Wilson

The latest

Zach Wilson There isn’t exactly a strong market for a former top-three pick whose erratic quarterbacking resulted in multiple demotions, but at just 24 with dual-threat traits, Wilson could be a low-risk reclamation project for a contender. The return would almost certainly not exceed that which the Bears or Patriots got for Justin Fields and Mac Jones, respectively. But one thing’s for sure: The Jets have had their fill, with the aging but superior Aaron Rodgers once again back in the saddle. Potential suitors: Chiefs, Rams, Saints

Jordan Love-led Packers could be true Super Bowl contenders in 2024; Zach Wilson’s best team fits | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 record: 11-6 The best quarterback whisperer in the game could use another project to work with in Kansas City behind Patrick Mahomes. Yes, the two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion is obviously FIRMLY entrenched as the Chiefs’ QB1. That said, as we’ve seen over the course of Andy Reid’s illustrious career, the presence of a blue-chip quarterback doesn’t prevent the future Hall of Fame coach from taking on a reclamation project who could turn into a valuable trade commodity down the road. In Philadelphia, Reid rebuilt Michael Vick into a Pro Bowler after his time away from the game while serving a prison sentence on a dogfighting conviction. Reid also developed A.J. Feeley and Kevin Kolb into future starters (and, in Kolb’s case, a tradable asset). As Mahomes’ understudy in a championship environment, Wilson could sit back and learn how to play the position at a high level from a coach and quarterback who have cracked the code, while honing his skills on the practice field.

1 Trade Each NFL Contender Should Consider to Fill Biggest Weakness | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs Trade for OT Cam Robinson The Kansas City Chiefs addressed a glaring need at wide receiver in free agency, when they signed Marquise Brown. Now, they can shift their attention to the offensive line. The Chiefs haven’t re-signed left tackle Donovan Smith, which creates a void at a premium position. Tackle Lucas Niang, a 2020 third-rounder, played most of his snaps on the right side in his rookie campaign, so the team doesn’t have a viable in-house replacement for Smith. Kansas City can exercise some patience and draft a left tackle or make an aggressive move to acquire a veteran with starting experience to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blind side. The Chiefs should make a call for Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson, who’s started in 84 games through seven seasons. The 28-year-old has missed games because of injuries and a suspension, but he’s a solid plug-in play option if Kansas City wants a proven starter. Jacksonville could look to Walker Little to take over at left tackle, which could make Robinson expendable and available for a middle-round pick.

2024 NFL Draft: Top WRs’ Biggest Strengths and Best Team Fits to Maximize Potential | Bleacher Report

Ladd McConkey: Route-Running Ladd McConkey is as polished and explosive a route-runner as you’ll find outside the top 10 in this class. But make no mistake: He is not a slot-only player. His best routes are comebacks, outs and post routes from an outside alignment, routes that highlight his burst and snappy route transitions. He is more of a vertical Z than a pure slot player. Potential Fits: Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots

Top Contender Eyeing Crucial Position Ahead of NFL Draft | Last Word on Sports

Other Cornerback-Needy Teams Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City’s secondary is suddenly something of a weak link following the L’Jarius Sneed trade. Trent McDuffie is a star in the making, but this team could use another proven option opposite the former first-round pick. Armed with over $26 million in cap space, this team has the financial resources to outbid the Lions for any of the free agent cornerbacks.

Panic Meter for Every Team’s QB Situation Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: Nonexistent Patrick Mahomes is a decent option.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: NFC East makes noise as Commanders take J.J. McCarthy, Eagles trade up for defensive help | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Ladd McConkey WR GEORGIA • JR • 6’0” / 185 LBS Ladd McConkey just knows how to get open, and you know Patrick Mahomes will find ways to get him the ball. With Marquise Brown and McConkey in Kansas City, Andy Reid’s offense won’t be questioned in 2024.

Haason Reddick trade details: Jets land star pass rusher from Eagles | USA Today

Two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick is on his way to the Big Apple. The Philadelphia Eagles are trading Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-round selection, a person with knowledge of the trade told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The pick is elevated to a second-round selection if Reddick plays at least 67.5% of this season and has 10 or more sacks. Reddick, who is entering the final year of his contract, is seeking a contract extension. The Eagles signed former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff in free agency and restructured Josh Sweat’s contract to keep the defensive end with the team.

Farewell, L’Jarius Sneed — and thank you for everything

He’s earned it all I’m not just talking about the money here. I’m talking about the reverence with which his name is spoken in the national media. I’m talking about how his teammates crossed their fingers, praying that Kansas City could somehow find a way to retain Sneed. I’m talking about the opportunity he has to go to a new team and fanbase and make his mark on the city. To look his teammates in the eye and say, “I got ya’ll.” But I am also talking about the money. Sneed earned $5,573,850 combined in his first four years in Kansas City. He is going to make at least 10 times that in his next four years in Nashville. It’s a bag of money the Chiefs couldn’t give him. And it’s the financial security he’s earned. I said this article wasn’t about the trade, and it’s not.

