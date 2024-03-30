In his new mock draft, Eric Edholm’s Chiefs pick continues the recent trend

On Friday, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm released his second mock draft of the season.

“In my mind, Mock Draft 2.0 — still almost a month away from the 2024 NFL Draft — should be used to shoot your shot,” he wrote. “Take a few risks. Project some trades. Have a little fun, will ya?”

But while the teams making the picks at the top of this simulation were a bit different, the players coming off the board were largely the same. And when it was time for the Kansas City Chiefs to make their selection, Edholm took a player who has been sent to the team in two of the last six mock drafts we’ve covered.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU I could see a receiver coming off the board here, but the need at tackle feels bigger to me right now. Andy Reid can dip into his former school’s talent to land the massive, gifted Suamataia, whose tape is good but slightly underwhelming. Still, all the elements are there for the former five-star recruit to be a good pro.

Edholm’s first mock of the season — way back on February 2 — presumed that Kansas City wouldn’t re-sign defensive tackle Chris Jones; he had the Chiefs taking Missouri defensive tackle Darius Robinson at 32. But with Jones now signed to a five-year deal, his most recent effort still has Robinson on the board as the second round begins. Edholm now believes Suamataia will become the third consecutive tackle to be selected at the end of the first round; before Kansas City picks, he has Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton landing with the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers taking Arizona’s Jordan Morgan.

So the trend continues to build steam. Through March 15, 73% of the mocks we’ve covered showed the Chiefs taking a wide receiver with their first pick, while just 7% projected an offensive tackle to Kansas City. Since then, however, the predictions for the 32nd pick have been much different.

National Mock Draft Picks

(Since March 15) Pos Name School Pct T Tyler Guyton Oklahoma 17% T Kingsley Suamataia BYU 17% WR Adonai Mitchell Texas 17% T Jordan Morgan Arizona 11% WR Keon Coleman Florida State 11% T Amarius Mims Georgia 6% WR Xavier Worthy Texas 6% WR Ladd McConkey Georgia 6% DT Darius Robinson Missouri 6% CB Kamari Lassiter Georgia 6%

National Mock Draft Positions

(Since March 15) Position Pct Offensive line 50% Wide receiver 39% Defensive tackle 6% Defensive back 6% Edge rusher 0% Tight end 0% Running back 0% Linebacker 0%