Chiefs’ offseason workout dates announced

On Friday, the NFL made its 2024 offseason workout dates official. Here is the listing for the Kansas City Chiefs:

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts (voluntary): May 20-22, May 28-30, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

The league did not announce a date for the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, but they typically like it the weekend following the draft, which — for 2024 — would be the weekend of Saturday, May 4. All the dates are tentative and subject to change at the Chiefs’ discretion.

As a reminder, each team’s program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Over the past two offseasons, Kansas City has allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to oversee “phase one” for the offense, hosting players-only workouts in his home state of Texas.