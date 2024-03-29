3 Chiefs draft prospects for whom trading up could be justified

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit roughly a month from now — and if they choose to do so, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a position where they could make a splash.

The Chiefs’ success in recent drafts gives them some freedom to be more aggressive in April; they could trade up to secure a prospect they really like. Trading cornerback L’Jarius Sneed for a 2025 third-round selection (and a swap of seventh-round picks) gave them additional assets they could use to make such a move.

If that’s the choice general manager Brett Veach makes on Day 1, here are three prospects he could target:

Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu

Some observers believe the Nittany Lions’ left tackle is the best pass protector available at his position. Some have projected him to be taken very early — although in his latest mock draft, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah predicted he would be selected 14th. That’s the same spot where ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s most-recent mock draft has Fashanu coming off the board.

That would represent a slight fall for Fashanu — one that would put him close to a spot where Kansas City could make an aggressive move to secure its left tackle of the future. Fashanu is also a Day 1 starter. Over 733 collegiate pass-blocking snaps at left tackle, he didn’t allow a single sack — and just one quarterback hit.

Fashanu’s 8 1/2-inch hand size — the smallest ever measured for an offensive tackle — was a negative outlier at the NFL Combine. That could be contributing to this change of perception. But his 82 3/4-inch wingspan makes up for that. He would be a strong fit in the Chiefs’ scheme.

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

A lot of attention has been devoted to LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers; he’s one of the most electric playmakers in the draft. But his teammate in Baton Rouge could also be a big-time NFL contributor. While Thomas is the consensus fourth wideout of April’s draft, he isn’t being mocked anywhere near the first three prospects.

Jeremiah most recently had Thomas being selected with 23rd overall pick, while Kiper had him at 20th. Both of those positions are within Kansas City’s striking range. And the Chiefs could fall in love with Thomas’ blend of playing speed and size. He and Hollywood Brown would torment opposing deep safeties — but Thomas’ full arsenal of talents has yet to be unleashed; he also has the tools to win in other ways.

At 6 feet 3 and 209 pounds, Thomas clocked a 4.33-second 40-yard dash; even his 10-yard split was tied for the Combine’s second-fastest. Those numbers should make him a high pick — but if he is overlooked on opening night, Kansas City should consider taking advantage.

Alabama tackle J.C. Latham

Even though he only played right tackle for the Crimson Tide, there are reasons to believe Latham could transition to any position and become a longtime NFL starter. While he played for just three years in college, he already seems ready to contribute to an NFL offensive line.

To me, he looks like a no-doubt Top 10 pick — but not everyone shares my view. Most recently, Jeremiah projected Latham to be taken 18th overall; Kiper showed him coming off at the 13th pick. His lack of experience at left tackle is a significant factor, but it’s hard to argue with his on-field ability — or his size. He stands nearly 6 feet 6, weighs 342 pounds, has 11-inch hands, 34 1/8-inch arms and an 84 3/8-inch wingspan.

It was believed that Latham would play left tackle in 2023, but head coach Nick Saban opted to keep him where he starred as a true sophomore in 2022. According to Saban, it wasn’t because he couldn’t handle the left side. For the coach, it was simple: “He’s a really good right tackle... he’s the prototype right tackle.”

The Chiefs could acquire Latham with both short and long-term plans for him. I believe he has enough talent to play left tackle — but he can also be a great starter on the right or at either guard spot. Kansas City loves versatile offensive linemen — and Latham definitely fits that bill.