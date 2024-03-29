Draft Darlings: The production of WR Xavier Legette is no fluke

Aside from rookie Rashee Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receivers were short of talent in 2023. And even though the team has now added Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in free agency, the Chiefs still need a wideout who can operate outside as the X receiver, competing for the ball in all areas of the field.

One player who could do that is South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Let’s see what he brings to the table.

Background

Legette played his high school ball at Mullins High School in South Carolina. He was a wide receiver — but in his senior year, coach John Williams made Legette his signal caller after the team lost their quarterback for the season. While his natural athleticism allowed him to excel in this role — rushing for 1,826 yards and 19 touchdowns, while passing for 887 yards and 14 scores — it’s worth wondering if playing quarterback that season didn’t hinder his early collegiate development as a wide receiver.

But off the field, Legette was facing trials that no young man should endure. Neither of his parents survived to see him graduate high school. His mother Anita Reaves-Legette died of breast cancer in 2015 — and his father Anthony passed away four years later.

But according to Coach Williams, Legette remained focused.

“He was hurtin,’ now, I’m telling you. But he never missed practice,” recalled Williams in September, via the Charleston Post-Courier. “I believe practice was an outlet for him. It motivated him to want to do it.”

That dedication continued during his time in South Carolina.

“I don’t think the kid’s missed one practice since I’ve been here — which is hard,” noted offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains last fall. “Because if you go that hard all the time, you’re going to have nicks and bruises, and get beat up and have sore hamstrings. But the guy’s built to last — and he’s done things the right way.”

In November, Loggains said that he hopes his own son watches Legette as an example of how to play the game.

Still, as a freshman and sophomore, Legette was buried on the depth chart behind Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith — and then as a junior, he injured his hand in a scooter accident. In 2022, he was primed for a bigger role — but star wideout Antwane Wells Jr. transferred into the program. So it took an injury to Wells during the following season before Legette could get his shot. The redshirt senior didn’t waste it, catching 71 passes for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

Checking into the NFL Scouting Combine at 6 feet 1 and 221 pounds, Leggette is built like a tank. His 4.39 40-yard dash in Indianapolis clearly demonstrated his speed.

Xavier Legette is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.88 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 38 out of 3188 WR from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/omjp4mProR pic.twitter.com/DzZAcJFqMi — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 27, 2024

And the dedication to his craft had continued, according to Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.

“I can remember early July, players had some time off around the Fourth — and I get a FaceTime from Xavier Legette,” recalled Beamer of the summer before Legette’s breakout season. “He’s out in Arizona — and he and [San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver] Deebo Samuel are out there throwing routes and working out together.”

Film evaluation

While Legette draws comparisons to the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf, he is more than just a big contested-catch guy.

Xavier Legetter - WR - South Carolina:



His vertical speed worries the defenders as they work to take away the deep shot up the seam. Great job by Legette to sell he was getting vertical before breaking it off. He does not get the respect he deserves on his routes. pic.twitter.com/1GRcQDwQYs — Rocky Magaña (a pleasant son of a buck) (@RockyMagana) March 28, 2024

While his routes aren’t particularly sudden, we see here that Leggette does a good job of using ancillary things (like how hard he pumps his hands) to help sell the deep route before breaking it off for a nice gain.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid likes to move his receivers all over the field — and the Gamecocks moved Legette all over the place in 2023.

Xavier Legett - WR - South Carolina:



While he's known for his perimeter work, his ability to play from the slot creates mismatches in the secondary. A nice out route here by Legette, using the traffic bunch right offers to his advantage. pic.twitter.com/m3wBpescQI — Rocky Magaña (a pleasant son of a buck) (@RockyMagana) March 28, 2024

Legette is a ball-winner who can stretch the field on the perimeter — or as he shows on this play, work as a slot receiver to move the chains; he has an enormous catch radius, allowing him to bring in the ball from pretty much any angle.

Xavier Legetter - WR - South Carolina:



His size and speed pop off the tape. There are athletes, and then there are guys who seem to levitate in the air. pic.twitter.com/qWUFl8K3eM — Rocky Magaña (a pleasant son of a buck) (@RockyMagana) March 28, 2024

But as we see in this clip, the thing that really sets Legette apart is his size, which allows him to go up and get the ball against any defender; there are times he seems to levitate in the air. And after that, he displays a second gear to run away.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Kansas City needs an outside receiver — and Legette fits that mold in spades. He possesses natural gifts that simply cannot be taught. And an offense featuring Legette Aalongside Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown could attack every level of the field; it would be a real headache for NFL defenses to stop.

It’s true that Legette has only one full year of collegiate production. But I’ll place my bet based on Dowell Loggains’ advice.

“You root for people who earn what they’ve gotten — and he continues to earn it every day,” said Loggains, who also does a pitch-perfect imitation of Legette’s slow-as-syrup Pee Dee twang. “When you go through really hard things in life, those are people you bet on.”

Grade: Late round 1