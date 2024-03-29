A few more nuggets on the Chiefs sending L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs’ trade of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans is now official, per Tennessee’s official X account.

In the trade, the Chiefs swap seventh-round picks with the Titans in next month’s draft, and the Titans send their 2025 third-round pick to the Chiefs (our executive editor, John Dixon, dove into all the trade details here).

Multiple reports indicate that Tennessee was not the only team connected to Sneed. The Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots also showed interest throughout the process.

At Arrowhead Pride, we have been told the Vikings considered sending the Chiefs a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick in exchange for Sneed, but they discontinued discussions due to his medical history. As mentioned in our Arrowhead Pride Premier newsletter over the weekend, Sneed was listed on 20 of the 22 weekly injury reports in 2023.

The Titans were OK with Sneed’s medical history, and he passed a physical. Tennessee’s proposal was the only one on the table.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tennessee extended Sneed upon obtaining his rights, signing him to a four-year, $76.4 million contract. Rapoport added that it includes $55 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

This week, head coach Andy Reid raved about Sneed at the NFL owner meetings in Orlando, Florida.

“One of my all-time favorite guys,” Reid said of Sneed, via Titans writer Paul Kuharsky. “A great human being. As great of a player as he is, he’s an even better human being. As tough as you can imagine. But I’m his biggest fan, absolutely. “You juggle the salary cap, and it’s ridiculous,” added Reid. “What you have to go through, and the players you can keep and you can’t keep. We all loved him there. That wasn’t the problem... He was our lockdown guy — the best receiver, he had the best receiver.”

Sneed’s franchise tag of $19.8 million is now off the books in Kansas City, providing general manager Brett Veach and cap guru Chris Shea with a total of $25.7 million to work with as they prepare for the upcoming season. As mentioned by our lead analyst, Ron Kopp, wide receivers such as Tyler Boyd and Odell Beckham Jr. remain on the open market. The Chiefs could spend the extra money going after such players.

We’re told Kansas City is also optimistic about using the additional cap space to retain 26-year-old free-agent defensive end Mike Danna. The team’s own 2020 fifth-rounder, Danna, has compiled 17.0 sacks during his four seasons with the Chiefs.