Farewell, L’Jarius Sneed — and thank you for everything

Moments before the 2023 AFC Championship game began, former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed stood with his fellow defensive backs encircling him and said—

“This is the last opportunity — it’s just us — all we got is us. I got ya’ll. Have my back though... I need every one of ya’ll.”

Note: Sneed’s speech occurs at the 14:20 mark.

To some, this might seem like your average pre-game speech, but hidden within it is a clue to the mindset that sets Sneed apart and makes him special.

Don’t worry, I got you. And I got you because I know that you got me.

There is implicit trust in his words.

The Chiefs traded Sneed to the Tennessee Titans this week for a 2025 third-round draft pick and a flip of seventh-round selections. But this article isn’t about whether the Chiefs got fair trade compensation for Sneed — or the trade at all.

He got here the hard way

Sneed’s first memories of his parents were visiting them in prison. During that time, his older brother TQ Harrison stepped in and acted as a defacto father to his younger brother. In December of 2021, Sneed lost Harrison when he was murdered.

In an article written by the Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell, Sneed said not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about his older brother.

“Every morning, man, he’s the first thing on my mind,” Sneed said. “That’s just someone who raised me — someone I always looked up to.”

Sneed honored his brother during the Chiefs Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills by wearing athletic tape around his wrists with the words, Long live TQ written on it. Sneed’s assignment in that game was to shut down star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Later on, Sneed reflected on the game.

“I was out there with confidence like never before,” Sneed said. “I knew he was gonna guide me throughout the day. “I just felt his spirit with me.”

Diggs finished the contest with four receptions on 11 targets for a total of 24 yards receiving.

Few words. Lots of action. That is who L’Jarius Sneed is.

“I got ya’ll — have my back though.”

Coming out of high school, Sneed was the 141st-ranked safety in his class. He entered the NFL as a little-known fourth-round pick who had minimal expectations.

Here is part of what NFL draft analyst Lance Zierline had to say about Sneed at the time.

Sneed is a little bit tight in space and won’t have the fluid transitions teams look for in man coverage, but he has quality ball skills and adequate instincts to help attract teams looking for size at corner. He’s not a physical tackler, but he could be good enough for placement into a zone-heavy scheme where he will be forced into more run-support duties.

All he did was refine his craft until he became the best press and most physical tackling cornerback in the NFL.

Sneed is the type of guy who leads by example. It doesn’t matter if he’s asked to change positions, blitz the quarterback, step into the box as a run defender or take on the responsibility of locking down every premiere receiver in the NFL — his actions echo the words he spoke before the Baltimore Ravens game.

“I got ya’ll.”

One of the greatest seasons in franchise history

It’s not hyperbole to say that the Chiefs wouldn’t have won the last two Super Bowls without Sneed. They might not have even made it to Las Vegas to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII if Sneed hadn’t saved a touchdown the week prior in the AFC Championship game by punching the ball out of receiver Zay Flowers' arms on the goal line. It was the defining play of that game.

Two weeks prior, in the blistering cold, Sneed stole former teammate and current Miami Dolphin wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s lunch money on national television in the Wild Card Round.

Stop playin' with him. pic.twitter.com/ZZK7Q7cPq5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 15, 2024

These are just two plays from Sneed, but they highlight the week-in and week-out level of play that has become Sneed’s calling card.

There is an argument to be made that Sneed was the best player on the best defense in Chiefs franchise history in 2023. This includes possibly placing Sneed above All-Pro’s Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie.

He’s earned it all

I’m not just talking about the money here.

I’m talking about the reverence with which his name is spoken in the national media. I’m talking about how his teammates crossed their fingers, praying that Kansas City could somehow find a way to retain Sneed. I’m talking about the opportunity he has to go to a new team and fanbase and make his mark on the city.

To look his teammates in the eye and say, “I got ya’ll.”

But I am also talking about the money.

Sneed earned $5,573,850 combined in his first four years in Kansas City. He is going to make at least 10 times that in his next four years in Nashville. It’s a bag of money the Chiefs couldn’t give him. And it’s the financial security he’s earned.

I said this article wasn’t about the trade, and it’s not.

I just wanted to take a moment and say thank you for protecting Chiefs Kingdom and having our back for the last four years.

I wanted to say thank you...

For the memories.

For the championships.

For being the man you are.

For everything in between.

Nobody ever gave Sneed anything. But he’s earned it all, and somehow it still feels like he deserves more. Congratulations to our sister site, Music City Miracles.

You guys didn’t just get a good one; you got the best one.