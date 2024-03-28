Arrowheadlines: Chiefs were among big spenders in free agency

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs Total Spent in Free Agency: $197.2 million It might seem odd to see the Kansas City Chiefs listed among free agency’s biggest spenders, considering they haven’t made a lot of noise or a lot of splash signings. The vast majority of their expenditure was the five-year, $158.8 million extension they gave to defensive tackle Chris Jones. The Chiefs also suffered a major loss, though, trading L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. But as head coach Andy Reid told reporters, losing the star cornerback was just a reality of life under the salary cap in the NFL: “I mean, he (GM Brett Veach) juggled the salary cap, and it’s ridiculous… what you have to go through, and players you can keep, and you can’t keep, but we all love them here, that wasn’t the problem. He was our lockdown guy. Every best receiver. He had the best receiver.”

Saquon Barkley is impressed with the Chiefs’ run of success | Kansas City Star

Barkley mentioned the Chiefs’ dynasty to “New Heights” podcast co-host/Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after talking about the Giants trying to turn around their fortunes a season ago. “The NFL is (freaking) hard. Like, people do not understand that,” Barkley said. “That’s, like, what you guys are doing right now in Kansas City, you and Pat, like hats off to you. From the outside, like when you get in the league and you actually — it’s easy from like a fan’s point of view — but when you (are) actually in it, like, it’s like so much more respectable (what the Chiefs have done).

2024 NFL mock draft: Four QBs in top four picks after possible trade? | USA Today

32. Kansas City Chiefs – Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia A left tackle to safeguard Patrick Mahomes seems like the top priority, but the run on blockers significantly depleted the potential options here. Instead, Mahomes gets one more weapon after the Marquise Brown signing, with McConkey figuring to see plenty of early action as an intermediate target who can shake coverage quickly and keep the offense moving.

2024 NFL mock draft: Miller predicts seven rounds, 257 picks | ESPN

32. Kansas City Chiefs Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas Let’s give quarterback Patrick Mahomes the guy who just ran the fastest 40-yard dash we have on record and see what happens. The Chiefs brought in Marquise Brown on a one-year prove-it deal and watched rookie Rashee Rice emerge last season, but the idea of Mahomes throwing to Worthy is just too good. His 4.21 speed shows up on tape, as he caught 26 touchdown passes over three years and went over 1,000 yards last season. His deep speed would keep defenses from double-teaming tight end Travis Kelce and get Kansas City back to executing more downfield plays after Mahomes averaged a career-low 6.2 air yards per pass last season.

Chiefs Host Girls Flag Football Coaches for Clinic at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Spring Pilot Program Launch | The Mothership

As part of joining the pilot program, the Kansas City Chiefs have provided each team with a $6,000 grant to kickstart their programs and have connected teams with grant opportunities for access to Nike jerseys, USA Football equipment kits and a community website page dedicated to the high school coaches to access resources including the rule book, practice plans and additional grant opportunities. “Flag Football is one of the fastest-growing sports today, as reflected by the recent 2028 Olympic Bid,” Chiefs Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lara Krug said. “In the Kansas City area we have youth programs specifically for female athletes through the Girls Play Flag Football League and 12 colleges between the KCAC and NJCAA in our area that have women’s Flag Football teams. By supporting high school girls Flag Football, we are helping complete the pathway for young girls to start playing the sport at the age of five or six and having a road for them to compete all the way up to the national level.”

Houston Texans to face Chicago Bears in 2024 NFL Hall of Fame game | Battle Red Blog

If you want to see the first Houston Texans player ever to get enshrined in Canton, you better start pricing tickets now. Because not only will Andre be enshrined on Saturday, August 3, but your Texans will also be performing in the first football game of the year, technically when they face the Chicago Bears in the NFL’s Hall of Fame game on Thursday, August 1 at 7 pm CDT. Why the Bears? As likely as not, the Bears will probably draft Caleb Williams first in this year’s NFL Draft, and the NFL probably sees this as an opportunity to boost interest in the HOF game by pitting the first overall pick from this year’s draft class against the phenoms from last year’s draft class (C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson for those of you not paying attention), even if there’s a minimal chance that any of them will actually play.

Panthers reach deal with pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney | ESPN

Terms were not disclosed but sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Clowney agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract that can be worth up to $24 million. Clowney will receive bonuses for reaching 8, 10 and 12 sacks in each season, a league source told ESPN’s David Newton. For Clowney, this is a homecoming. He is a native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, about 25 minutes south of Charlotte where he starred at South Pointe High School. He also attended the University of South Carolina, about 90 minutes south of Charlotte. Clowney was the top pick of the 2014 draft by the Houston Texans.

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn stresses patience with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins deals | NFL.com

Ideally, that’s the Bengals’ plan, but they have little reason to move swiftly. Chase is entering Year 4 of his rookie contract, and the Bengals can still exercise his fifth-year option this spring, securing his services in Cincinnati through 2025. Plus, there are some other market forces the Bengals would prefer to watch play out from the sideline — for now, at least. “We haven’t started,” Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn recently said of negotiations with Chase, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “That’s sort of the next thing is just to piece together some of those things to consider and give it some thought. And like I said, I can’t say for sure where any of it will go. But we certainly are going to study up on it and see what we can figure out to try to get the best result we can for the club one way or another.”

Chiefs News: Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit signing with KC Friday

The initial report specified that the Chiefs would list Rees-Zammit as a wide receiver and running back. The signing also comes amid NFL owners this week voting to overhaul kick returns to discourage the anticlimactic touchbacks that have become almost routine. A follow-up from Schultz confirms that the new rule has, in part, driven interest in the rugby player. Rees-Zammit — listed at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds — has been training at the IMG Academy in Florida and recently ran a 4.43 second 40-yard dash at the NFL’s international pro day.

Here are some clips of Louis Rees-Zammit . #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/qVExb3xHda — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) March 28, 2024

More on Louis Rees-Zammit from our #APEditorsShow recorded Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/tyqG0XakKC — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) March 28, 2024

