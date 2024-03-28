On the Chiefs’ Draft Board: Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker

The Kansas City Chiefs have a strong opportunity to add to the receiving corps during the 2024 NFL Draft. According to Sportskeeda draft analyst Tony Pauline, the team will be one of three to host Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker on a top-30 visit.

Javon Baker/WR/UCF has official 30 vistins set up with the @Patriots @HoustonTexans & @Chiefs. Teams feel he can play right away and like his catching radius (32 1/4 inch arms) — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 23, 2024

What is a “top-30 visit?”

Although the term implies that the visits are for the most coveted draft prospects, NFL teams are allowed a total of 30 in-person visits to facilities.

The Chiefs often use these visits for prospects likely to be available on Day 3 or as undrafted free agents since they will have more control over selecting them than the draft’s top players.

Last year, Kansas City’s eventual second and fifth-round selections — SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice and Stephen F. Austin edge rusher B.J. Thompson — visited the team facilities during the pre-draft process.

Here’s what to know about Baker:

Background

From Powder Springs, Georgia, Baker was a well-known name coming up through the high school ranks. He became a four-star recruit as a big-time receiver. He committed to Alabama and played in a limited capacity over two years before transferring to Central Florida for the 2022 season.

After only 116 yards over nine receptions with the Crimson Tide, Baker showed out with 1,935 receiving yards and 108 catches over his final two seasons in Orlando. He scored 12 touchdowns, seven of them on passes thrown 20 or more air yards downfield.

He earned second-team All-American Conference in 2022, then first-team All-Big 12 in the Golden Knights’ inaugural season with the conference in 2023.

Javon Baker is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 7.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 714 out of 3121 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/3KNMjUevED pic.twitter.com/g2q2kEAKPt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 16, 2024

Baker accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl and the combine during this pre-draft process. In Indianapolis, Baker measured in at 6 feet 1 inch tall and 202 pounds. He showed off an above-average wingspan (78 1⁄ 4 inches) and hand size (9 5/8 inches) for the receiver position.

His athletic-testing numbers didn’t jump off the page. After running the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds, he recorded a vertical leap of 37 inches, then a broad jump of 10 feet 1 inches.

Film evaluation

Over two years at Central Florida, Baker was primarily an outside receiver. In 2023, Baker’s slot snaps rate increased from 11% to 27%, representing an expansion of his utilization as a playmaker.

THREAD: #Chiefs will host Central Florida WR Javon Baker on a Top 30 visit (per @TonyPauline )



Over 6'1" & 200 lb at the Combine, Baker has outside build -- and combines that with a sick release package to give him room to work off the line downfield pic.twitter.com/xnSpeRf3fl — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 25, 2024

Baker initially stands out as a threat on the perimeter, making press cornerbacks uncomfortable with an awesome release package. He has the quick feet to either accelerate suddenly into his route — or dance with the cornerback at the line before bursting in, out, or vertically. It gives him initial space to work with as he begins downfield routes against tight coverage.

He can work off-ball CBs as well, coming off the ball with tempo & good attacking points to put CBs on their heels



Draws the DPI after cooking on the 3rd play pic.twitter.com/XTpQNtB5NF — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 25, 2024

Even when cornerbacks do give Baker space at the snap, he still uses his suddenness to get open by pairing it with strong usage of tempo. He can change gears quickly as he works into his route, forcing the cornerback to match his timing.

At times, the speed shifting can be hard for back-pedaling defenders to match, which leads to Baker creating an open throwing window — big or small. It can also lead to drawn pass interference, as it does in the third play of this clip.

Baker isn't the smoothest at the top of comeback routes, but attacks the ball with both hands & protects it from coverage pic.twitter.com/nqqbrzdPX8 — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 25, 2024

Baker’s feet are more explosive and decisive, moving downfield rather than breaking back toward the sideline or quarterback. He can be too choppy at the top of his routes, but he comes out of the break with strong intentions at the catch point. He will attack the ball in the air with two hands, using all of his above-average frame.

You can envision Baker being a strong option over the middle for the #Chiefs, on the backside of RPO action



His release skills will give him windows on slants & other in-breaking routes pic.twitter.com/ZPy1JvnlXC — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 25, 2024

Baker’s combination of size and release ability can be utilized on in-breaking routes — specifically slants. He can create separation in one-on-one situations and make himself available quickly to quarterbacks. He has strong hand usage to legally work through tight coverage and get to a throwing window.

On crossing patterns, Baker maneuvers through the field with intentional speed cuts and finishes strong at the catch point pic.twitter.com/5cxXu78WL5 — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 25, 2024

Those traits to find completion windows extend to routes run further downfield, like crossing patterns. Baker shows a good understanding of how to attack a pass defense’s leverage and angles with his routes, maximizing the room he has to make the catch at the end of the play.

Baker will make catches through contact, but there are reps where he allows coverage defenders to take him off his path just enough



He could stand to be more fluid in these situations, or stronger to keep himself in the field of play pic.twitter.com/yi0Fyy3sNf — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 25, 2024

The clear knock on Baker is his inability to play through physical coverage at times. On the outside, there are plays where his route path is disrupted by a defender, causing him to be late to the ball or not have enough room to finish the completion on a pass to the sideline.

He needs to play through contact better as a route runner at the next level and not allow coverage players to slow his route speed as much.

How he fits with the Chiefs

On The Athletic’s consensus big board, Baker ranked 84th in a list of the draft’s top 100 prospects. That slots the receiver in as a potential option for the Chiefs as early as Round 2.

Baker would bring the capability to win as the isolated, on-ball receiver for the Chiefs offense. He has the tools to create space off the snap, making him a threat to get open down the sideline, over the intermediate middle and underneath.

He doesn’t show the playmaking after the catch that the Chiefs tend to value at the position, but his size and short-area explosiveness do make him difficult to tackle at times.

In situations playing heavy man coverage, Baker has the route tree to get himself open—a valuable skill to pair with Hollywood Brown's all-around speed and Rashee Rice's explosive talents after the catch.