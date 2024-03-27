 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chiefs to sign Welsh rugby star

What position will he play in Kansas City?

By Jared Sapp
Edinburgh Rugby v Gloucester Rugby - EPCR Challenge Cup Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

On Monday, we learned that Louis Rees-Zammit — a Welsh rugby player recently of the club in Gloucester, England — would be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs, among other teams, in hopes of beginning an NFL career.

On Wednesday evening, Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Rees-Zammit would indeed be getting his pro football opportunity with the Chiefs.

The initial report specified that the Chiefs would list Rees-Zammit as a wide receiver and running back. The signing also comes amid NFL owners this week voting to overhaul kick returns to discourage the anticlimactic touchbacks that have become almost routine. A follow-up from Schultz confirms that the new rule has, in part, driven interest in the rugby player.

Rees-Zammit — listed at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds — has been training at the IMG Academy in Florida and recently ran a 4.43 second 40-yard dash at the NFL’s international pro day.

Per Schultz, Rees-Zammit also visited the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, and Cleveland Browns before choosing Kansas City. While he will have a long road to making a roster, perhaps slotting into a newly created role on special teams will allow him a development opportunity few international players have enjoyed.

