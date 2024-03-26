Arrowheadlines: Chiefs to share German marketing rights with 5 new clubs

The latest

FOUR NEW CLUBS: Cleveland Browns: Granted rights in Nigeria Detroit Lions: Granted rights across Austria, Canada, Germany and Switzerland Indianapolis Colts: Granted rights across Austria and Germany New York Giants: Granted rights in Germany FIVE NEW MARKETS: This is the first time clubs will be expanding into the below markets: Argentina: Rights granted to the Miami Dolphins Colombia: Rights granted to the Miami Dolphins Japan: Rights granted to the Los Angeles Rams Nigeria: Rights granted to the Cleveland Browns South Korea: Rights granted to the Los Angeles Rams EXISTING EXPANSION: For 2024, six clubs that currently hold GMP rights applied to expand to additional countries, acquiring between one and three territory adds per club: Los Angeles Rams: Currently with rights in Australia, China, Mexico and New Zealand — expanding to South Korea and Japan Miami Dolphins: Currently with rights in Brazil, Spain and the United Kingdom — expanding to Argentina, Colombia and Mexico New England Patriots: Currently with rights in Austria, Germany and Switzerland — expanding to Brazil New York Jets: Currently with rights in the United Kingdom — expanding to Ireland Pittsburgh Steelers: Currently with rights in Mexico and the Island of Ireland (both Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland) — expanding to Germany Seattle Seahawks: Currently with rights in Canada — expanding to Austria, Germany and Switzerland

Andy Reid pleased with Marquise Brown signing, how speedy wide receiver fits into Chiefs offense | CBS Sports

Whether Marquise Brown can be that No. 1 wide receiver will be determined, yet Reid likes what his newest playmaker brings to Kansas City. “I think Marquise gives you that speed element on the outside, or inside for that matter,” Reid said at the NFL Annual Meeting on Monday. “He’s played all the different spots. I think he’s a smart kid. He’ll complement with Rashee [Rice] and Trav [Travis Kelce] well.” The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $7 million, but $6.5 million was guaranteed at signing. Reid is pretty optimistic on what Brown can do for this team, especially since Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver with Lamar Jackson and a trusted target for Kyler Murray. “He’s had some productive years,” Reid said. “I like that in him.”

2024 NFL trade grades: Assessing every notable deal of the offseason, from Justin Fields to L’Jarius Sneed - CBSSports.com

Titans acquire CB L’Jarius Sneed Grade: B Getting a Pro Bowl-caliber, title-winning cover man for a future third-rounder is objectively good value, but there are still some fair questions here: Will Tennessee be truly competitive before Sneed, 27, approaches 30 on a top-of-the-market contract at a notoriously volatile position?

NFL Power Rankings 2024: Which teams improved in free agency? | ESPN

1. Kansas City Chiefs Way-too-early ranking: 2 Under-the-radar move: Re-signing DC Steve Spagnuolo Spagnuolo had an answer for everything opposing offenses threw at the Chiefs last season. He excels at getting the most out of his players, one reason the Chiefs have derived so much value from so many of their late-round defensive draft picks. Players like playing for Spagnuolo because they believe he puts them in a position to succeed. Spagnuolo guided the Chiefs to the second-best scoring defense in the regular season in 2023. They allowed 17.3 points per game. — Adam Teicher

Where Does the 2024 NFL Draft’s Fastest Man, Texas’ Xavier Worthy, Ultimately Land? | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs are far better off today at wide receiver than they were six months ago, but they could still be better. Rashee Rice, who was selected in last year’s second round, really began to turn the corner in November. After Kansas City’s bye week, he caught 72 receptions for 822 yards and four touchdowns during the Chiefs’ final 11 games, including the postseason. With Rice establishing himself as WR1 during another championship run, the Chiefs had one less concern at the position. The organization helped itself when it signed Marquise Brown to a one-year, $7 million, but it’s clear he isn’t in the team’s long-term plans. Worthy can be, though, particularly since he shares a similar skill set to Brown. The two can be interchangeable during the 2024 campaign. Yet Worthy can come in after being the 32nd overall pick—if he’s still on the board then—and provide the Chiefs with the kind of speed they’ve lacked since trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Obviously, Kansas City didn’t need Hill to win back-to-back championships. But field-tilting speed makes life easier, especially for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has the arm and the playmaking ability to take full advantage of record-breaking pace. Furthermore, head coach Andy Reid is one of the best at devising plays to take advantage of an individual’s skill set. The Chiefs can manufacture touches for Worthy early in his career, as he grows into a full-time role. More importantly, Kansas City will have a young wide receiver corps—including Rice, Skyy Moore and Worthy—that can develop together and stay on the cheap for at least three years as the Chiefs look to re-sign players such as center Creed Humphrey, guard Trey Smith, linebacker Nick Bolton and cornerback Joshua Williams, all of whom are still operating under rookie deals.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce wants to recruit Aaron Donald for ‘one more Super Bowl’ despite his recent retirement | CBS Sports

During the most recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began his recruitment of the star defensive lineman if he was interested in earning another Super Bowl ring. “Shoutout to AD. Unbelievable career,” Kelce said. ”If you want to win one more Super Bowl, we’ll probably have some availability somewhere in December.” Donald was able to secure a Super Bowl ring when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Even with that championship victory, the Rams star chose to come back for two more seasons.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals stay put to select Marvin Harrison Jr., offensive tackles fly off the board | PFF

Troy Frnaklin WR Oregon Ducks There seems to be a new wide receiver that receives love from the NFL Draft industrial complex each week, and mock drafts shift that player into the top 32 selections at the detriment of another. Franklin seems to be the odd man out more often than not recently, and maybe that’s how things ultimately shake out come April, but we love Franklin’s route-running ability, diverse route tree and combination of speed plus ball-tracking at the catch point. Franklin made one highlight-reel snag after another at Oregon this past season, always hyper-aware of exactly where he was on the field, whether that was to toe-tap along the sideline for a grab or be ready to make his first step after the catch to evade a would-be tackler. In Kansas City, Franklin’s height would add another element to the newly established one-two punch of Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown.

2024 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest? | NFL.com

1) Offensive tackle (26 points) Aside from quarterback, offensive tackle is at the very top of the list as it pertains to issues with supply and demand. The position will likely be overdrafted due to demand, but this season’s crop of tackles is strong both in high-end talent and depth when it comes to future quality starters. Teams’ draft boards will vary, as there are several flavors of tackle to choose from, but we should see at least seven tackles picked in the first round with starters still to be found on Day 2 and quality depth lasting into the fifth round. 2) Wide receiver (24.5 points) The top of the class — Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze — offers star-power potential, but many teams are excited about the impressive collection of future starters that could still be available on Day 2, including Ladd McConkey, Roman Wilson, Malachi Corley, Xavier Legette, Troy Franklin and Ricky Pearsall. Day 3 will feature some prospects that still need polishing, but the starting-caliber players teams can choose from inside the top 100 picks are driving this hype train.

NFL Approves Rule Change for Successful Challenge to Award Team 3rd Attempt | Bleacher Report

Under the old rule, a team could only make a third challenge if both of its previous two were successful. The Detroit Lions submitted the change to be evaluated by NFL owners during the league meeting. Team owners were less receptive to a much larger alteration to the replay review process. ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported Sunday there was “minimal traction” behind the Indianapolis Colts’ idea to allow all officiating decisions, including penalties, to be reviewable within the final two minutes of each half.

2024 NFL draft: 10 teams that need strong classes after free agency | USA Today

Los Angeles Chargers A team that has one playoff win in the past 10 seasons and is in the midst of regime change hasn’t been able to manage much more than its salary cap, which has meant the departures of starting WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. However new HC Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz have a Bolt-en opportunity to reimagine this team with five of the draft’s top 110 selections, including the fifth and 37th overall. The No. 5 spot in particular presents intriguing options, likely the best or second-best non-quarterback or a chance to trade out and reap the rewards of what could be a coveted spot for a quarterback-needy team – which the Chargers decidedly are not. The presumed turnaround began with Harbaugh’s hiring, but it needs to hit the next gear starting April 25.

How the Chiefs can address cornerback after trading L’Jarius Sneed

OBJ to KC is going to happen, ain’t it? — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) March 25, 2024

