Let’s Argue: Defense to struggle without L’Jarius Sneed

Kansas City’s defense will struggle without L’Jarius Sneed.

The defense won't do good without Sneed if we didn't have him. — Russ Giles Diehard Chiefs Kingdom/K-STATE (@RussGiles11) March 21, 2024

Before the 2023 season, most Kansas City Chiefs fans expected this to be L’Jarius Sneed’s last season at One Arrowhead Drive. However, Sneed played at such a high level this past season that those same fans started to wonder if he should be a part of the long-term plans.

The Tennessee Titans are getting an elite corner at the age of 27. It would be disingenuous to expect the Chiefs defense to be as good without Sneed.

Having said that, general manager Brett Veach has planned for this day. He traded up to take All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, and he’s taken flyers on players such as Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Nazeeh Johnson — and most recently, Chamarri Conner.

Veach does a lot of great things, but you could argue that he does his best work evaluating defensive backs. This defense will be just fine.

Hollywood Brown doesn’t change the fact that the Chiefs may take a receiver with their top pick.

Just because we got Hollywood doesn't mean WR isn't still the priority in the first round. — Bradley Stevens (@BradleyS047) March 21, 2024

I couldn’t agree more.

Now, it all depends on how the board falls, because I could see the argument to go tackle. Also, one may argue since this wide receiver class is so deep that you could get away with grabbing one later.

I disagree with that notion because there are different tiers. If you grab a receiver at 32, the odds of you getting an impact guy right away increase against waiting until No. 64.

It’s also important to note Brown could end up being a one-year rental. Assuming he balls out like we all hope, he may price himself out of Veach’s range.

So, yes, you still need a young receiver for this year and beyond.

Bring back Mecole Hardman and Donovan Smith.

That we should re-sign Mecole Hardman and Donovan Smith. — Griot Chenal  (@emceereach) March 21, 2024

With the Hollywood Brown addition, I would be surprised if the Chiefs brought Hardman back. It’s just hard to see a role for him at this point.

Hollywood will provide that deep ball threat this team has missed since trading away Tyreek Hill. As mentioned above, it’s also likely the Chiefs use one of their first two picks at receiver.

As much as fans want Skyy Moore gone, it’s very unlikely the Chiefs will give up on their second-round pick after two seasons.

If they choose to let Kadarius Toney go, there could be a pathway for Hardman, but I would still say it’s unlikely.

When it comes to Donovan Smith, I wouldn’t be opposed to bringing him back on a team-friendly one-year deal to compete with Wanya Morris.

It would be cool for running back Clyde Edwards-Helarie to return.

I’d be fine with CEH coming back. — Mikes2start (@mikes2start) March 21, 2024

At this point, why not?

The running back market has dried up.

Is there anyone out there that you can confidently say would be a better fit as RB2?

Even if you think someone is better, the small gap is made up because Edwards-Helaire is most likely younger, and he has familiarity with the system.