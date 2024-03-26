On the Chiefs’ Draft Board: Texas Tech cornerback Rayshad Williams

According to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, the Kansas City Chiefs were among the NFL teams that recently with Texas Tech cornerback Rayshad Williams during the Hula Bowl (college all-star game) in Orlando, Florida.

6’3” CB Rayshad Williams (Texas Tech) received heavy attention down at Hula, a source said.



Former UCLA transfer met with the 49ers, Packers, Chiefs, Bears, Dolphins, Seahawks, Cowboys and Colts.



Allowed a 56% comp pct with 20 PBUs during his collegiate career. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 17, 2024

Background

Williams emerged as a standout prospect during his high school tenure at Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee. With an impeccable 15-0 record during his junior year in 2016, Williams showcased his talent with impressive stats, recording 44 tackles and three interceptions. His senior year saw even more dominance with 64 tackles (four for a loss) and six interceptions.

Following his high school success, Williams began his collegiate journey at UCLA before transferring to Texas Tech. In his senior year with the Red Raiders, Williams demonstrated his skill with 37 tackles, seven pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery, earning praise for his defensive contributions.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Williams comes in at 6’3” and 215 lbs., perfectly embodying the prototype of what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo covets in his cornerbacks, with the exception of Trent McDuffie. Williams seamlessly combines athleticism with football IQ to produce on the field.

Williams moves with grace, effortlessly mirroring receivers and shutting down passing lanes. His intuitive understanding of route concepts allows him to anticipate plays before they unfold, positioning himself strategically to disrupt passes and make plays on the ball. His footwork and hip flexibility are enviable, facilitating seamless transitions in coverage and ensuring he stays step-for-step with even the shiftiest of receivers.

The Chiefs will love his tenacity. He doesn’t shy away from the physical aspects of the game, willingly stepping up in run support fundamental tackles when needed. His willingness to mix it up in the trenches adds a valuable dimension to his game and endears him to teammates and coaches.

While Williams shines in press-man coverage, there’s always room for improvement. He will need to be committed to refining his skills in zone coverage and off-man situations. Occasionally, he may struggle with maintaining ideal leverage and cushion against receivers.

The bottom line

Projected to be a late-round pick or even an undrafted free agent, Williams presents a potential steal for the Chiefs, reminiscent of past late-round gems acquired by general manager Brett Veach. With proper coaching and harnessing his natural talent, Williams could bolster the Chiefs’ defensive arsenal and contribute on special teams, further amplifying his value to the team.

Keep an eye on this promising prospect as the NFL draft approaches, as he may prove to be a hidden gem for Kansas City.