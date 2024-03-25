 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chiefs hosting Welsh rugby star on Tuesday

Meet Louis Rees-Zammit, who could be the Chiefs’ next offensive weapon in training.

By Pete Sweeney
Gloucester Rugby v Northampton Saints - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs may once again dip into the International Player Pathway Program (IPP) for the 2024 season. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit will visit the Denver Broncos on Monday and the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Rees-Zammit, 23, recently ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL’s international pro day, which takes place following 10 weeks of football training at the IMG Academy in Florida. He is trying out for the roles of running back, wide receiver and kick returner.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Rees-Zammit is also known for his tackling skills. The Chiefs would have their work cut out for them, as he would need to adjust to American football equipment (such as a helmet and pads) while comprehending the nuances of an NFL playbook. But he also sounds like a player who could prove to be an asset on special teams as he learns the game.

According to the official website, the IPP “aims to increase the number of international players in the league by providing elite athletes from around the world with the opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster.”

In the program’s history, 37 players from other countries have signed with teams. 18, including Chiefs offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, are currently on rosters. Five players — David Bada, Jakob Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Efe Obada and Sammis Reyes — have been active.

IPP rules dictate that designated teams are allowed an extra offseason roster spot for the IPP player that is assigned to that team. Following training camp, IPP players can either be signed to their assigned club’s 53-man roster or waived.

