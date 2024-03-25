Chiefs’ Andy Reid supports NFL’s new kickoff proposal

On Monday, the NFL’s owners will vote on a revised version of the new kickoff proposal created by the league’s Competition Committee.

When that group met once again on Sunday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that it unanimously approved a revision to the rule that had been presented: if a kickoff overshoots the “landing zone” between the goal line and the 20-yard line, it will be placed at the 30-yard line instead of the 35.

The NFL competition committee met today and unanimously approved a tweak to the proposed NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, making touchbacks that go into the end zone on the fly come out to the 30-yard line, rather than the 35, per source.



According to Pelissero, this was done to provide a “less punitive” penalty if a kicking team doesn’t want to risk a long return.

Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel — who was instrumental in creating the new proposal and helped present it to the owners on Sunday — isn’t sure how they will vote.

“I feel like it’s leaning towards ‘Yes’ — but teetering,” Fassel told The Athletic’s Kalyn Kahler. “It’s kind of going in waves. Like, you feel great. Like, ‘Ahh, it’s gonna go!’ And then I feel like there’s cold feet.”

For the proposal to be accepted, 24 of the league’s 32 owners must approve it. They could also vote to table it until the next league meeting in mid-May.

If it were up to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, however, he knows exactly how he would vote.

“It’s going to be interesting and exciting if it passes,” he told reporters at the coaches’ breakfast on Monday morning, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. “I like the idea. I’m for it.”

We don’t know if Reid’s views reflect those of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, who will cast his team’s vote. But we wouldn’t bet against it.