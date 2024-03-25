Andy Reid on Steve Spagnuolo: ‘A couple’ teams were interested

We often talk about how (and kudos to our dear friend—the late, great Terez Paylor) the contract year is undefeated. This is in the context of NFL players, and it’s information that is simple to find with so much public information available.

Less known is the status of coaches’ contracts.

So we didn’t know that in 2023, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was on a contract year. And what a time for Spagnuolo to put together the regular-season performance of a lifetime.

After watching Spagnuolo’s plan curb pass-catchers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers were reportedly among the teams that pursued him.

At the NFL coaches’ breakfast in Orlando, Florida, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would go as far as to say that a “couple” teams were interested.

“He was on the last year of his deal and so I think his dream was to become a head coach and still is,” said Reid, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “Hopefully he has that opportunity next year to do that. So, it didn’t work out that way so we just jumped on it, knowing that teams were going to be coming after him. “There were a couple that came after him... I wasn’t asking questions, I was just trying to get it done.”

Kansas City announced an extension for Spagnuolo shortly before its Super Bowl Champions parade. Arrowhead Pride contributor and KSHB41 sports reporter Aaron Ladd caught up with the defensive coordinator on the parade route.

“I’m blessed to be with really good people. Andy and Clark Hunt,” said Spagnuolo. “I wanted to stay, and I’m glad we’re here for a little bit longer.”

Spagnuolo will look to repeat his performance in 2024 — a campaign we now know will not include shutdown cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. The Chiefs traded Sneed to the Tennessee Titans on Friday. However, earlier this offseason, Kansas City retained defensive tackle Chris Jones — a key player in everything Spagnuolo does in his scheme.

Spagnuolo has long maintained that he would like another shot at becoming an NFL coach. His only three-year stint at the position was with the St. Louis Rams from 2009-11.

One thing is certain: Spagnuolo is back on the league’s radar.