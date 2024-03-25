Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes embraces the youth on offense, as well as Travis Kelce’s experience

The latest

The 28-year-old quarterback made the jibe as he reacted to the signing of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as Andy Reid seeks to address the desperate receiver quality problem the Chiefs endured throughout 2023, despite victory in Super Bowl LVIII. “I’ve been impressed with how hungry [Brown] is,” Mahomes said to Us Weekly. “You can tell he wants to win,” he said. “Obviously he wants to do good and everybody wants to do good. “But you can tell he wants to be part of something special, part of greatness. We’re trying to build that here and we think we’ve started it and we want to continue it. We still have a young team, other than Trav [Kelce].”

PFF teases what the Chiefs offense could look like next season

This potential Chiefs offense pic.twitter.com/NbpbYMzhtk — PFF (@PFF) March 24, 2024

L’Jarius Sneed trade grades: Titans win big; what were Chiefs thinking? | The Athletic

Chiefs trade grade: F Not even Eric Stonestreet can find a rosy way to paint this one. It’s understandable that the Chiefs couldn’t find room for Sneed on the books with a long-term deal, but he would have been more valuable to them on the roster during his franchise year. It’s also likely he would have helped the Chiefs get a 2026 third-round compensatory pick if he walked in free agency a year from now. So the Chiefs gave up a season of Sneed for a better third-round pick a year earlier. That logic would work for some teams, but it doesn’t make as much sense for a perennial Super Bowl favorite amid a dynasty. Sure, the Chiefs will be fine because Patrick Mahomes will continue to be Patrick Mahomes. The superstar quarterback somehow took his game to an even higher level last season to overcompensate for some flaws on the roster, and he’ll be tasked to do it again in 2024. They’re also banking on defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to continue working wonders for his unit. Trading Sneed seemed likely for quite a while. But giving him up for a future third-round pick doesn’t add up.

3 underrated Kansas City Chiefs players who could make a massive impact next season | Arrowhead Addict

Matt Araiza The Tommy Townsend era has come to an end in Kansas City and the writing was on the wall when the Chiefs signed Matt Araiza a few weeks after the Super Bowl festivities concluded. Townsend had been the Chiefs punter since 2020 when they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Florida to fill the shoes of long-time Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt. Now that Townsend is gone, it’ll be Matt Araiza time in Kansas City. Araiza was nicknamed “Punt God” coming out of college and now he’ll have some important shoes to fill in KC. As Chiefs fans saw in 2023, especially during the playoffs, Townsend put the Chiefs’ opponents in a tough spot when it came to field position.

Chiefs Wire’s first-round mock: K.C. to target DB after Sneed trade? | Chiefs Wire

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Texas WR Adonai Mitchel Mitchell is the best player on the board here and would be an exceptional insurance policy on Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who Kansas City signed to a one-year deal in free agency. Regarded as one of the top receivers in the 2024 class, Mitchell only falls to the Chiefs because of the run on offensive lineman earlier in the round, and the Ravens’ decision to take his running mate in Worthy with the No. 30 pick.

2024 NFL Draft rumors: Commanders receiving calls for No. 2 overall pick; potential teams who could trade up | CBS Sports

The Commanders have received many calls for the No. 2 overall pick, according to ESPN (h/t Bleacher Report). Washington hasn’t made a final decision yet, but the expectation is that it will keep the pick and will select either North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye or LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, per the report. There’s one clear roadblock that makes trading out of the No. 2 overall pick difficult: the New England Patriots. Like Washington, New England is also looking to draft a quarterback and currently have the No. 3 overall pick. The New York Giants, who currently own the No. 6 overall pick, are also reportedly interested in a quarterback.

Bills HC Sean McDermott: ‘Narrow-minded’ to say Buffalo hasn’t had success without Super Bowl win | NFL.com

This last season proved especially challenging early on for Buffalo, with the team going through a stretch of games midseason characterized by inconsistent play, culminating in a mid-season firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. But after quarterbacks coach Joe Brady took over as interim OC, the Bills seemed to come to life, winning six of their final seven games and defeating the Dolphins in Week 18 to secure another divisional crown and a playoff berth. “It wasn’t a surprise. Those moves, those staff changes are always tough, they’re not fun in any way, shape or form, but I was not surprised by how our team responded, I wasn’t,” McDermott said in an interview with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday. “And so I think it says a lot about the character of the people in our building, and again a successful season, to be able to regroup and get done what we got done.

Chiefs Free Agency: How KC uses cap space from L’Jarius Sneed trade

Solidifying the wide receiver room The Chiefs’ only notable external addition since the start of free agency has been a one-year pact with wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Now that Sneed’s situation is resolved, they may make another move at wide receiver after the unit’s struggles in 2023. Though free agency has largely come and gone, some intriguing pass catchers remain on the market, likely hoping to catch on with a contender. In 2020, the Chiefs reportedly attempted to sign wideout Josh Reynolds before he chose the Titans. Now, back on the market after spending the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions, the 6-foot-3 Reynolds’ skills would be a solid compliment to Brown and second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice in a revamped room. The Chiefs appear to have flirted with the idea of signing veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — once among the league’s biggest stars — for two years. Beckham began his seemingly annual free-agent tour this week by visiting the Miami Dolphins. There has never been a more realistic opportunity for a pairing between Beckham and Kansas City if the Chiefs are legitimately interested. Free agency remains deep with pass catchers. Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd is still seeking his next team. Former Titans and New York Jets receiver Corey Davis also recently ended his one-year retirement and is reportedly seeking a new team. While this year’s draft is stacked at wide receiver, the Chiefs should take this opportunity to sell one of the remaining veteran options on coming to Kansas City for 2024. With the defense likely to take at least a small step backward in Sneed’s absence, raising the floor for the offense will be crucial.

One of the biggest defensive plays in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/hK9MSAGOTp — Arrowheads Abroad in our Super Bowl Era (@KCChiefs_UK) March 24, 2024

