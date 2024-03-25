How the Chiefs can address cornerback after trading L’Jarius Sneed

On Friday evening, the deal finally happened: the Kansas City Chiefs traded franchise-tagged cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans.

With this move, Kansas City’s cornerbacks went from arguably being the team’s strongest position to being a solid (but young) group with no veteran presence. While All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie is now the headliner, all of his returning teammates have been at their best when slotted into the third cornerback spot — not the second.

That’s why the position has suddenly become one for which general manager Brett Veach will be considering an update in either free agency or the draft. He should be considered likely to be targeting an outside cornerback who can start in 2024, which would allow McDuffie to maximize his playmaking by staying in the slot.

Let’s consider the team’s options.

Free Agency

In a veteran, Kansas City would be seeking a player with a stronger resume (and more starting experience) than cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams. These would include:

Ahkello Witherspoon

The former Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback led the Rams’ defense in cornerback snaps last season — primarily by manning the outside. The 29-year old nabbed three interceptions and set a career high with 14 passes defended.

After dealing with injuries throughout his stretches with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, Witherspoon arguably had the best season of his career in Los Angeles. Along with solid coverage stats, he set career highs in tackles (52) and tackles for loss (3) in 2023.

Spotrac projects Witherspoon will earn a contract spanning two years that is worth up to $20 million. (This comes after he played for just over $1 million in 2023). He may be asking for more than the Chiefs are looking to spend — but because of how the cornerback market has played out, that number might come down.

Xavien Howard

The former Miami Dolphins’ cornerback fits the experience and talent criteria even better than Witherspoon. Howard is a former first-team All-Pro who has twice led the league in interceptions.

Howard collected only one interception in Miami last season — but still knocked away 12 passes — when he played only 13 games due to an injury to his left foot. The Dolphins actually released him during the offseason (which means he would not count against the Chiefs in a comp pick calculation) but the veteran has been showcasing on-field workouts to demonstrate his full recovery from the injury.

In a similar vein, former Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Tre’Davious White would also make sense. He is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in last season’s Week 4.

Steven Nelson

Here’s an old friend who fits the Chiefs’ current needs. The team’s former third-round draft pick has been nothing but solid since departing via free agency before the 2019 season. In 2023 — his second year with the Houston Texans — he was the cornerback room’s snap leader.

The 31-year-old Nelson produced four interceptions and 12 defended passes as the starter on the outside, setting himself up to continue playing solid minutes with a contending team.

Other experienced free agent cornerbacks who fit the Chiefs: The Dallas Cowboys’ former Stephon Gilmore, the Steelers’ former starter Levi Wallace and former Baltimore Ravens corner Rock Ya-Sin.

Draft prospects

If the Chiefs want to continue developing cornerbacks, this is a strong class to find some. The Athletic’s consensus big board features 15 cornerbacks among the top 100 prospects. The team could select a corner as early as the first round, but it could get one at any time during draft weekend.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

The former Missouri Tigers cornerback ranked 35th on the consensus board; in mock drafts, he tends to be selected in the range of Kansas City’s first pick at 32nd overall.

Rakestraw’s attacking ability (and high energy) as an outside cornerback fits the Chiefs’ mold. He can play downhill — blowing plays up on the perimeter — and also deny pass attempts down the sideline. He plays big his for size, too: he measured 5 feet 11 and 183 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and missed multiple 2023 games with an ongoing groin injury. That will play a factor in his draft stock.

T.J. Tampa

This Iowa State corner is another strong fit for the Chiefs’ defense. He ranked 57th on the consensus board, making him a second-round possibility for Kansas City.

For the Cyclones, Tampa was a bully on the outside, shutting down quick throws and runs to his side with aggressive tackling. That helped him disrupt receivers off the line of scrimmage, suffocating them as they looked for the ball downfield.

Working through a hamstring injury, Tampa did not do any athletic testing at the combine — but he checked in at 6 feet 1 and 189 pounds. His 78 5/8-inch wingspan is in the all-time 89th percentile for cornerback prospects.

Cam Hart

Later in the draft, another player in the Chiefs’ mold is former Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart. He ranks 98th on the consensus board, making him a Day 3 prospect.

A team captain for the Fighting Irish in 2023, Hart played with that confidence on the outside, allowing just 15 receptions (and no touchdowns) all season — and playing strong against the run.

His physicality has led to a string of shoulder injuries throughout his football career — but it’s that very playing style that makes him a fit with Kansas City.