Draft Darlings: Alabama DE Chris Braswell brings power the Chiefs need

Since Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu tore his ACL during January’s AFC Championship game, he is likely to miss all of training camp — and could begin the 2024 season on the team’s physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list. In addition, defensive end Mike Danna remains a free agent.

So even though they’ve invested two of their recent first-round draft picks into the position, the Chiefs are still in the market for defensive ends. Considering this (and their other needs), it doesn’t seem likely that Kansas City would acquire one in the first round of April’s NFL Draft in Detroit. But on Day 2, the Chiefs could consider a defensive end like Alabama’s Chris Braswell.

Let’s see what he could bring to Kansas City.

Background

Coming out of Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy, Braswell was a four-star, top-40 recruit who had offers from Georgia, Clemson, Florida and Duke — but ultimately decided on Alabama, where he played for four seasons.

Braswell didn’t play as a freshman and had just 114 snaps in his second year. But as a junior, he collected 30 pressures, four sacks and five quarterback hits in 330 snaps over 13 games. Then in 2023, he registered 56 pressures, 10 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles over 569 snaps in 14 appearances, earning second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.

Braswell checked into the NFL Scouting Combine at 6 foot 3 and 251 pounds, with 33 1/4-inch arms and an 81 3/8-inch wingspan. He only ran the 40-yard dash at the Combine, posting an impressive 4.60-second 40-yard dash (88th percentile) with a 1.59 10-yard split (87th percentile).

Film evaluation

Chris Braswell, DE, Alabama (#41)



- As solid as an edge setter as you will see. Good length, great pad level, stonewalls frontside

- Excellent mix of speed to power, use of length on a bullrush

- Balance and flexibility to win around corner

- Inside counter bag

- Elite strength pic.twitter.com/e2dP9ucetd — Nate Christensen (@natech32) March 20, 2024

Playing against the run, Braswell isn’t enormous — but his ability to set the edge is very impressive. He has stone hands that give him a tremendous amount of power in his punch — and he possesses the length to keep offensive tackles off his chest. In addition, Braswell plays with tremendous pad level and physicality. He could immediately step into an NFL defense and be effective on running plays.

As a pass rusher, Braswell’s main strength is an elite ability to convert speed to power; he displays more power than most defensive ends who outweigh him by 20 pounds. While his first step is above average, he has elite length and power. He has enough speed to force tackles to open their hips to prevent him from getting around the arc. Braswell can then use this leverage to convert his speed angle to power, using his hands and length to get into a tackle’s chest and drive them backward. Braswell’s long arms are incredibly strong; he can collapse the pocket with his inside arm.

But Braswell brings additional skills, too. While he isn’t overly bendy, he does display enough bend to win around the corner. He shows excellent balance through contact — and with his strength, he can turn a tight arc without being knocked off his path. When a tackle jump-sets him, Braswell can recognize it — and use his quick swim move (and elite closing speed) to punish his opponent.

Braswell also has a nice bag of inside moves, which include a swim move and a euro step that he can use to beat overaggressive tackles when he gets a good angle. Braswell doesn’t have elite agility — but he has enough of it to threaten with either shoulder to open his power game.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Braswell’s fit with current defensive ends George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah appeals to me. The Chiefs didn’t align Karlaftis on the interior very often last year, giving him just 83 snaps inside the tackles in 2023. Once Charles Omenihu returned from his suspension, there wasn’t much need for Karlaftis to serve on the interior — but in his limited use there, he looked like someone who could expand in that role.

Jones's level of mobility in his lower half is insane for a guy that's sub-300 (insane balance, watch his ankles/feet), but George traversing multiple gaps with two swim moves is crazy impressive too. Deceleration and quick COD both ways. He looks wildly impressive pic.twitter.com/cGCCDgniBz — Nate Christensen (@natech32) September 19, 2023

When Anudike-Uzomah gets increased opportunities in 2024, he’s going to be the most effective when using speed and flexibility to win around the arc. With Anudike-Uzomah working the corner — and with Karlaftis and Chris Jones on the interior — all the Chiefs need is someone who can collapse the pocket with power.

That’s where Braswell comes in. His ability to push the pocket with explosiveness and power would be a nice complement to his new teammates — and give the team a nicely layered pass rush that would keep quarterbacks from moving around the pocket. If Braswell can collapse the pocket’s surface area, Karlaftis and Jones could use their ability to bat passes and wreak havoc from the inside to great effect.

The bottom line

Braswell reminds me of a more athletic version of Mike Danna, who also wins by using his power and length. Still, Danna has enough tools in his bag to throw tackles in a bind and win in multiple ways — inside, around the corner or through a tackle’s chest with power. And like Braswell, Danna is also a superb run defender.

While I don’t think Braswell has a really high ceiling, his floor is extremely solid; he could immediately come in and help the defense. Anudike-Uzomah and Karlaftis are the future of the position, while Braswell fits into the picture as solid, inexpensive depth. I could see him being a solid starter on most NFL teams — which would make him a great player as Kansas City’s third or fourth defensive end.

Grade: Round 3