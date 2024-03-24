 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: GMFB remembers Patrick Mahomes’ pre-draft process

By Pete Sweeney
Play this interview of Patrick Mahomes (before he was drafted) today, and it would sound the same as one of his interviews today, three Super Bowl titles and multiple MVP awards later.

Also, Don’t miss the “13 seconds” comment.

