How Chiefs might use cap space gained by trading L’Jarius Sneed

On Friday night, the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly traded cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. Once Sneed’s $19.8 million franchise tag salary comes off of the team’s books, we estimate that the Chiefs will have about $26.5 million in salary cap space.

An upcoming piece will analyze what Kansas City may do to replace Sneed’s role in the secondary. Let’s look at some other ways the Chiefs can use the cap space they have created to fill out the roster.

Re-signing remaining in-house free agents

Immediately after the trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler—one of the more dependable league insiders covering Kansas City’s front office — suggested the team may look to bring back two contributors to last season’s Super Bowl-winning season: defensive end Mike Danna and tackle Donovan Smith.

With L’Jarius Sneed’s $19.8M franchise tag going off Kansas City’s books, they have more flexibility to potentially re-sign free agents such as Mike Danna and Donovan Smith. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 23, 2024

Both moves would make sense.

The Chiefs appeared to have adequately planned for Danna’s departure in free agency by drafting two pass rushers last offseason — including using the 31st overall pick on Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Unfortunately, Charles Omenihu’s late January ACL-tear puts his status in doubt to start the season. Even if Anudike-Uzomah or fifth-round selection BJ Thompson proves ready for rotational roles, the Chiefs likely will still need to fill Omenihu’s snaps for much of the season.

Few expected Danna — coming off of a career year in his fourth season — to remain unsigned two weeks into free agency. At this point, his best opportunity may be to return to the Chiefs on a one-year contract to improve his free-agent stock for 2025.

While the Chiefs likely hope that Wanya Morris — last year’s third-round selection — proves worthy of starting at left tackle, his readiness is far from guaranteed after an up-and-down six-game stretch as a rookie. Smith would offer a veteran competitor to force Morris to earn the role.

Looking to the draft, the Chiefs may find some intriguing tackle prospects available late in the first round. However, they will likely not realistically be able to select a tackle who would be a Week 1 upgrade over Morris in protecting the blindside of Patrick Mahomes. Smith’s presence would allow the Chiefs to identify a prospect with starting left tackle upside while allowing time for development.

Solidifying the wide receiver room

The Chiefs’ only notable external addition since the start of free agency has been a one-year pact with wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Now that Sneed’s situation is resolved, they may make another move at wide receiver after the unit’s struggles in 2023.

Though free agency has largely come and gone, some intriguing pass catchers remain on the market, likely hoping to catch on with a contender.

In 2020, the Chiefs reportedly attempted to sign wideout Josh Reynolds before he chose the Titans. Now, back on the market after spending the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions, the 6-foot-3 Reynolds’ skills would be a solid compliment to Brown and second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice in a revamped room.

The Chiefs appear to have flirted with the idea of signing veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — once among the league’s biggest stars — for two years. Beckham began his seemingly annual free-agent tour this week by visiting the Miami Dolphins. There has never been a more realistic opportunity for a pairing between Beckham and Kansas City if the Chiefs are legitimately interested.

Free agency remains deep with pass catchers. Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd is still seeking his next team. Former Titans and New York Jets receiver Corey Davis also recently ended his one-year retirement and is reportedly seeking a new team.

While this year’s draft is stacked at wide receiver, the Chiefs should take this opportunity to sell one of the remaining veteran options on coming to Kansas City for 2024. With the defense likely to take at least a small step backward in Sneed’s absence, raising the floor for the offense will be crucial.

Extending key players

The Chiefs will face more key free-agent decisions a year from now as linebacker Nick Bolton, center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith see their rookie contracts expire. All offensive linemen are covered under a single franchise tag number — set by ever-increasing left tackle salaries. The linebacker franchise tag number is similarly skewed by monster salaries for standing edge-rushers in 3-4 defenses. Because of this reality, none of these players are realistic tag candidates.

If the Chiefs want to retain the services of one or more of Bolton, Humphrey, and Smith, they will probably need to negotiate contract extensions this offseason. After the players received mandatory raises under the league’s proven performance escalator, new deals may actually lower their existing cap numbers.

The Chiefs’ calculus in moving on from Sneed, however, may have been driven by more than salary cap considerations. It is possible the Chiefs wanted to use some of the almost $20 million he was scheduled to earn in actual cash for signing bonus payments to at least one of the pending free agents for 2025.

The bottom line

The Chiefs have built incredible depth from the past few drafts. Sneed presents the first of what will be multiple instances of the Chiefs prioritizing overall roster flexibility over a second contract for a fan favorite.

With the funds now available, expect the Chiefs to retain one or two contributors from last season, make another move to bolster the offense, and hand out at least one extension to a 2021 draftee.