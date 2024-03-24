On the Chiefs’ Draft Board: Boston College guard Christian Mahogany

The 2024 NFL Draft will be a good opportunity for the Kansas City Chiefs to add depth and future impact to quarterback Patrick Mahomes' offensive line. Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler reported that one of the team's top-30 visits will be used to host Boston College guard Christian Mahogany.

Athletic interior presence didn’t allow a single sack or QB hit in 394 pass pro reps in 2023. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 13, 2024

What is a "top-30 visit?"

Although the term implies that the visits are for the most coveted draft prospects, NFL teams are allowed a total of 30 in-person visits to facilities.

The Chiefs often use these visits for prospects likely to be available on Day 3 or as undrafted free agents since they will have more control over selecting them than the draft's top players.

Last year, Kansas City's eventual second and fifth-round selections — SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice and Stephen F. Austin edge rusher B.J. Thompson — visited the team facilities during the pre-draft process.

Here's what to know about Mahogany:

Background

A New Jersey native, Mahogany stayed on the East Coast and committed to Boston College as a three-star guard recruit, choosing the Eagles over offers from Pittsburgh and Rutgers. After redshirting his first season on campus, Mahogany stepped up to start at left guard as a redshirt freshman in 2020, starting all 11 of the team's games in a 6-5 season.

In 2021, Mahogany flipped to the right guard spot and earned honors for second-team all-ACC. That put him on draft radars and conjured high expectations ahead of his redshirt junior season — but that came to an abrupt halt: a home workout resulted in him tearing his ACL in what Mahogany described as a "freak accident."

He missed the entire 2022 season, then returned to start at right guard in 2023 before entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Christian Mahogany is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.64 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 54 out of 1459 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/mPYuykzBOA pic.twitter.com/e7dxuwiFrf — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 18, 2024

Mahogany was invited to and attended the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Combine. In Indianapolis, the 23-year-old measured in at 6'3" inches tall and 314 pounds. He boasted hands 10 1⁄ 2 inches in length and a wingspan that stretched 81 5/8 inches; both were at least 83rd percentile for guard prospects historically.

He also recorded impressive explosive numbers: 32 1⁄ 2 inches for the vertical leap and a broad jump of 9 feet 1 inch.

Film evaluation

Mahogany is a true guard, playing both left and right as his primary positions during his time at Boston College; he did accumulate 32 snaps as a right tackle over his career. Since the 2023 season was impacted by his recovery from a torn ACL, I reviewed two games of Mahogany's from the 2021 season.

I looked at his 2021 tape & found a pure Guard with power & heavy hands on engagement pic.twitter.com/VPy2T64B45 — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 23, 2024

Mahogany's powerful profile shows up on the field instantly as a run blocker. He will come off with a very strong shoulder to initiate double-team blocks, creating the initial penetration a run block needs off the snap. That pop also gives Mahogany room to work to the second level, where he can swallow up linebackers.

His overwhelming frame can disrupt their play vision and pursuit even if he isn't controlling those off-ball defenders.

His punch off the snap can be overwhelming and jolting. He has the large paws (10 1/2 inches) to shoot and stun defenders pic.twitter.com/7sIQWTlR96 — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 23, 2024

That powerful play starts with the massive physique, but it coincides with jolting hands at the point of contact. Mahogany will stun defenders and take them to the ground with the power from his punches. He does it without needing much excess finishing effort; his hands are naturally heavy as he starts a block.

In pass protection, Mahogany shows that same play strength to help his teammates with a good shove -- or simply absorb a power rush & stifle the defender



Footwork isn't the cleanest, but pretty quick back-and-forth for the big fella pic.twitter.com/EFCCuAJNaQ — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 23, 2024

That strong punch also shows up in his pass protection tape. He uses it to make the most of his help blocks, putting a shoulder into the side of a pass rusher being blocked by another offensive lineman.

At the same time, Mahogany has the build and foundation to back up the punches. This shows up as he absorbs bull rushes; he will be aggressive at the point of engagement, then settle into a wide set to halt further penetration.

That extends to when he's just picking up a rusher 1v1 off the snap



He has the wide base that keeps him balanced as he mirrors DL or LB blitzing in pic.twitter.com/fOWvJWKr5a — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 23, 2024

When Mahogany is dropping into his pass set with a pass rusher singled up on him, he has the kick step and hand readiness that allows him to use his mass and powerful paws most effectively. He has a wide base that maximizes his balance, keeping him upright and with good leverage for most of his reps.

Being a powerful brute, there are times where he can be slow to cut off 2nd level penetration, whether it's the angle he takes or his lack of footwork to keep him square to the LOS pic.twitter.com/2kQzpoB91X — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 23, 2024

Being the type of player he is, Mahogany's desire to be powerful can result in poor angles to cut off second-level defenders at times; he can overrun his landmarks and play tunnel-visioned as a run blocker.

On top of that, he has shown bad habits of trusting his hand strength to get the job done rather than bringing his feet with him. He needs to improve at staying square to the line of scrimmage consistently, allowing him to use all the power he can generate from his body.

How he fits with the Chiefs

After ranking 93rd on The Athletic's consensus board in February, the site's latest update did not include the Boston College product.

That indicates he is likely to be a possibility for the Chiefs in the third round or possibly the fourth. If the Chiefs were to select Mahogany, he would immediately provide strong depth to either guard spot.

For a long-term outlook, Mahogany profiles as a high fit to succeed right guard Trey Smith, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract. He plays with similar power, allowing him to be a weapon in the Chiefs' run scheme as a tone-setter. He can create room on the front side of run plays or blow open a gap by pulling and kicking out an edge defender.

He also has the tools to hold his own pass blocking, he just may need time to refine them — similar to the beginning of Smith's career.

Kansas City likes to think ahead with its draft selections. A pick of Mahogany would undoubtedly give the future of the offensive line a stronger floor to work from.