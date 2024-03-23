Arrowheadlines: Trading Sneed releases the Chiefs from financial bind

The latest

Trading Sneed will allow the Chiefs to use money on pending free agents

Chiefs were in a financial bind. Obviously they loved Sneed. Creed Humphrey, Nick Bolton, and Tre Smith all have contracts up soon. It’s a shame , but the business, and thus part of being a dynasty that drafts so many young, talented players in the later rounds. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 23, 2024

Joe Flacco ‘definitely grateful’ to have spot with Colts, ‘little bit’ surprised he’s not back with Browns | NFL.com

Now, he’s in Indianapolis, where he’ll back up second-year passer Anthony Richardson. Despite winning Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year, this was the best opportunity he could draw. It still beats sitting on the couch. “It was obviously a little bit different than last offseason, when I didn’t get any calls at all,” Flacco, 39, explained of his free agency which led to his signing with the Colts being officially announced Friday. “But even this offseason, I wasn’t really sure how it was going to go. It wasn’t like I played a ton of games last year or anything like that, but definitely grateful for Indy to reach out and have this as an opportunity.”

2025 NFL free agency: Top players, QBs potentially available | ESPN

Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs Humphrey’s pass block win rate of 98.4% ranked first among centers and second among all offensive linemen last season. Since coming into the league in 2021, he has allowed only seven sacks. So at age 25, Humphrey is clearly already one of the league’s best at the position. I would expect a multiyear contract that will make him the highest paid center in the league (which is currently Frank Ragnow, who signed a four-year, $54 million deal in 2021 with Detroit).

My favorite moves of NFL free agency frenzy: Ravens, Falcons, Jets among nine teams deserving praise | NFL.com

3) Chiefs recommit to Chris Jones Congrats to Kansas City on winning another title? Should I eliminate the question mark? I’m Ron Burgundy? Travis Kelce is a legend, but Chris Jones is higher on the list of reasons why the Chiefs keep winning Super Bowls. No, I’m not worried about his age. He’s not even 30 yet, and defensive tackle is a position where the cream of the crop can age gracefully. Jones remains dominant. He makes the biggest plays in the biggest spots. Remember the second-and-9 at Buffalo late in the Divisional Round win, before Tyler Bass’ missed field goal? How about the third-down pressure on Brock Purdy in overtime of the Super Bowl, forcing San Francisco to settle for a field goal? Mahomes. Jones. Kelce. Reid. Spags. Veach. What a core. Who’s ready to hoist another Lombardi?

Paul Rudd Recalls ‘Unreal’ Super Bowl Hug With Travis Kelce And Reveals His Inner Swiftie | Yahoo

Rudd not only watched his team defeat the San Francisco 49ers in person, but found Kelce on the field for a gigantic bear hug afterwards. “It was pure elation,” he told MTV News on Thursday. “It really is truly the greatest feeling. And I was there with my kid and he’s feeling the same way. And so to share that with him and then to just get to hug Travis Kelce right after a Super Bowl win, it makes no sense.” “It’s unreal,” Rudd continued. The Marvel actor and “I Love You, Man” star, who spent his entire childhood in Kansas, revealed that Kelce has “been involved” in a local charity of his “for years and years now” — and that he met the professional tight end long before he became Swift’s new boyfriend.

Top-Paid Players at Every Position After NFL Free Agency | Sports Illustrated

Defensive tackle | Chris Jones Team: Kansas City Chiefs Salary: $31.7 million Jones signed days before being slated for free agency, returning to the Chiefs on a five-year, $160 million contract. With Aaron Donald’s retirement, Jones is clearly the best defensive tackle in football. Through eight seasons with Kansas City, Jones has helped spearhead three title runs while amassing 75.5 career sacks. He’s ticketed for Canton.

Around the NFL

Source - Chargers agree to 1-year deal with CB Kristian Fulton | ESPN

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a one-year deal with former Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton, a source confirmed to ESPN. Fulton hoped to set himself up for a big payday entering his fourth season in 2023, but those aspirations were cut short by hamstring and groin injuries that kept him out of six games, eventually leading to him being placed on season-ending injured reserve in late December.

Ex-Rams DT Aaron Donald feels ‘complete’ after 10-year career | ESPN

“I’m complete,” Donald said in an interview with his wife, Erica. “I’m full. I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me. I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17-[game] season, I just don’t got the urge to want to push myself to do that no more. “I’m burnt out. The best way to say it is I’m full, I’m complete. I’m satisfied with what I was able to do in 10 years.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Draft: Illinois DT Jer’Zhan ‘Johnnny’ Newton is the real deal

Background A three-star recruit out of Clearwater Central Catholic high school in St. Petersburg, Florida, Newton was recruited by more than a dozen schools before settling on the Fighting Illini. In 49 games over four seasons at Illinois, he collected 187 tackles (80 solo, 27.5 for loss), 18 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and five passes defensed. A consensus All-American as a junior, he was the Big 10’s defensive player of the year after leading all defensive tackles with 44 pressures. He had 103 over his last two seasons, which led the nation at his position.

Johnny Newton is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/hd4uEn5GSY pic.twitter.com/i4ymDMotT9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

He checked into the NFL Combine at 6 feet 2 and 304 pounds, but was unable to participate in the drills and athletic testing after undergoing foot surgery in early January. While it is not considered to be a major injury, it also sidelined Newton for the Illinois Pro Day on March 8. In some ways, this lack of athletic testing is an advantage for the Chiefs. Big days at the Combine or the Pro Day would have been likely to raise his draft stock, making him harder for Kansas City to acquire.

Social media to make you think

Love you my dawg!! You deserve it all and more!! Lead them boyz and continue to be great. ❤️ @jay__sneed https://t.co/dxDMwgojWE — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) March 23, 2024

