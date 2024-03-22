In the NFL Draft, many player evaluations will go ‘butt-first’

“So you want me to comment about how important a guy’s ass is in the evaluation?” Mike Mayock asked, laughing. “You’re really doing this, huh?”

So begins a surprising (and hilarious) look at how a football player’s gluteus maximus really is a key indicator of their athletic ability — and the more maximus, the better.

Josh Kendall — who covers the Atlanta Falcons for The Athletic — clearly spent a lot of time on this particular tush push, collecting 2,000 words of amusing quotes and anecdotes from football coaches, executives and scouts. They clearly show that many evaluations start from... well... the rear.

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is a fellow devotee of the derriere, according to Georgia coach Kirby Smart. In a video posted to X last year, Smart described the time he joined Belichick to watch defensive linemen run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Smart, then the Miami Dolphins’ safeties coach, was confused by Belichick watching the drill from behind the starting line. “I was like, ‘Why are we here? You can’t time the finish,’” Smart said. Dolphins coach Nick Saban, a friend and former colleague of Belichick’s, had the answer, according to Smart: “Bill likes to look and see how big their ass is when they get down in a 40-yard stance because he wants to sign the biggest-assed defensive linemen he can sign.”

Another friend of Belichick’s — the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid — turns up in a story told by his former punter Dustin Colquitt.

“He’d sit down with me and be like, ‘You went to the Pro Bowl, and we don’t have much to say to you. But don’t lose your butt. Punters have to have big butts. As soon as you start to look like you’re going downhill from a physique standpoint, you’re out of here. Keep that ass going.’”

Colquitt “kept that ass going” through a 19-year NFL career — 15 of those playing for the Chiefs. That’s also where Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy was once working as a college scout. If he thought an offensive lineman couldn’t anchor well, he learned he could write “saggy pants” on his report.

South Carolina strength coach Luke Day is also quoted, explaining there is a scientific reason for all this bottom-up attention.

“It’s one of the largest muscle groups. It’s a prime mover of your hips. It’s what propels you forward. It’s what puts force in the ground. You know that player has the potential to create a lot of power because that muscle group is that important.”

Day acknowledges, however, that this can sometimes be misunderstood.

“It sounds weird, but I’ll go to these recruiting functions, and I’ll bring my wife and I’ll go, ‘Did you see his butt?’” Day said. “I’m all excited about it, and she’s like, ‘What are you talking about, you weirdo?’”

So there might come a day when we’ll stop obsessing over an offensive lineman’s arm length. Instead, the tale of the tape will focus on their tuchis.

Kendall’s full article is a hoot — and well worth your time.