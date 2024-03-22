Arrowheadlines: Man charged for stealing Dolphins’ equipment during Wildcard game in Kansas City

The latest

The alleged crime took place on Jan. 13, when the the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Dolphins 26–7 in arctic conditions to reach the AFC divisional round. The day after the wild-card game, a Miami representative reported the theft to police of “a box truck containing team gear/equipment,” per WDAF-TV’s Brian Dulle, citing court documents. According to those documents, the stolen goods included football pads, gloves, shoes, game film and other miscellaneous items—later traced to a vehicle belonging to Brown, per police. The Dolphins valued the goods in total at $46,000.

With the Los Angeles Rams star having just retired, does that make Chris Jones the best defensive tackle in the NFL? “He probably has that title now that Aaron has retired,” Watt exclusively shared. “He is a phenomenal player.” Though Watt mostly played in a 3-4 scheme and on the edge more frequently than Jones did, the former Houston Texans star sees some similarities in their games. Mostly, though, Watt praised the skillset of the 6-6, 310-pound Jones. “He’s big, he’s strong, but he’s still agile,” Watt said. “He can move well. He can slide up and down the line and play different positions. He can get his hands up and knock balls down. So the more you can do, the better you’re going to be, and he can do a lot.”

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Events, the club’s special events arm, invite runners of all abilities to ‘Run Like a Champion’ as part of the annual GEHA Field at Arrowhead 5K, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10. New in 2024, there will be a special 1K run/walk for participants ages 12 years old and younger. The youth-specific event will start at 6:30 p.m., ahead of the 7 p.m. 5K. Celebrating its 11th year in 2024, the GEHA Field at Arrowhead 5K run/walk is designed to give participants the opportunity to experience a run/walk event that offers something no other race event in Kansas City offers – the chance to race inside the stadium. Whether you run or walk, come in first or just run for fun, the GEHA Field at Arrowhead 5K is designed for the serious athlete, the casual participant, and everyone in between.

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t the only big winners of the NFL‘s Wild Card Weekend (and, ultimately, its entire season). With the first-ever streaming-exclusive NFL playoff game, Peacock added 3 million new signups. (Earlier data had the number at 2.8 million over three days.) With Peacock’s free-trial option blacked out for the Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins, all of those were paid subscribers. They didn’t dine and dash. New research from Antenna finds that an impressive 71 percent (2.13 million) of those new Peacock users were still around by the end of February, nearly seven weeks after the game. Peacock ended 2023 with 31 million subscribers. The service lost $825 million over the final quarter of ’23, and there is still no timeline on Peacock turning a profit. (Even Paramount+ has one of those.)

Marquise Brown Replacing Marquez Valdes-Scantling with the same type of player, but a version who more consistently gets open — and who is also able to operate in the slot — is such a great fit for the Chiefs. Hollywood Brown got a one-year deal with only $6.5 million in guarantees. Of all Kansas City’s veteran wideout signings over the past few years, this one is by far their biggest value win.

Kansas City Chiefs Marquee additions: Irv Smith Jr. (TE), Marquise Brown (WR) Marquee subtractions: Willie Gay (LB) Did the Chiefs hit their free agency goals? The Chiefs’ biggest goal was to retain DE Chris Jones, and they accomplished that by signing him to a five-year contract before free agency started. They also wanted to add some offensive threats and are off to a good start by signing Smith and Brown, though more work needs to be done. One thing we heard: The Chiefs spoke clearly on just how important they believe Jones to be by signing him to a record contract for an interior defensive lineman, both in terms of total cost (almost $159 million) and average per season ($31.75 million). They were willing to go to lengths that they weren’t when discussing a contract extension last year. Biggest remaining roster hole: The Chiefs still need more at wide receiver, even after signing Brown. He’s signed only for the 2024 season, so his addition doesn’t eliminate the possibility the Chiefs would draft a receiver in the first or second round. Adding another veteran is also possible. — Adam Teicher

Round 1 - Pick 32 Keon Coleman WR FLORIDA STATE • JR • 6’4” / 215 LBS Kansas City needs size to go along with Rashee Rice because Travis Kelce is not going to be able to play forever. Keon Coleman has not tested well, but he plays faster. When it is all said and done, he will likely get squeezed out of the first round.

I’m going with LaPorta over Kelce based on youth. LaPorta, 23, is entering his second season in the NFL, and he was amazing as a rookie in 2023 with 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns on 120 targets. He averaged 13.5 PPR points per game. He also averaged 14.8 PPR points in three postseason outings, which included playing through a knee injury he suffered in Week 18. Kelce actually tied T.J. Hockenson for No. 1 in PPR points per game in 2023 at 14.1, but he will be 35 in October. And we know he struggled last season compared to his usual standard of play. He failed to gain 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2015, and his points per game was his lowest average since 2016

Kelce was in a luxury suite at Highmark Stadium with his wife, Kylie, parents Ed and Donna Kelce, and his brother Travis’ girlfriend, superstar singer Taylor Swift. Actress Cara Delevingne and Swift’s friend Ashley Avignone also were part of Swift’s entourage. During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night, comedian/actor Jerrod Carmichael said he was at the game, too, after being invited by Swift. “That’s my best friend,” Carmichael said. “Taylor Swift is my best friend. But I’m not her best friend, but she is my best friend. Can you think of a better friend to have than Taylor Swift?” Carmichael added: “She’s very smart and interesting.” Swift’s father played college football and she grew up as an Eagles fan in Pennsylvania. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who previously worked in Philadelphia, said he’s known Swift since she was a little girl.

Breeland Speaks (2018) The scenario: Brett Veach’s first draft was going to be an intriguing one to watch—that is, until we actually watched it. Following John Dorsey as a draft expert was always going to be tough, but Veach came in with significant buzz after earning so much public credit for the Patrick Mahomes selection. Unfortunately for Veach, his first draft class in 2018 is among the very worst in franchise history without any exaggeration. It starts at the top with the reach for Breeland Speaks in the second round, a player for whom Veach even traded up.

After trading up in the 2023 NFL Draft for Will Anderson Jr. last year, the Texans made a big splash in free agency this March, signing Danielle Hunter to a two-year, $49 million contract — and that has Anderson pretty tickled. “I’m very excited,” Anderson told Aaron Wilson of Houston’s KPCR2. “... I was jumping up and down, man, because I was so excited … “It’s really exciting. He’s a great guy. He loves football, man. I can’t wait to go out there and (wreak) havoc with him.”

Veteran Salary Benefit The 2024 league minimum salary will be $1.125 million for players with four or more accrued seasons. It increases to $1.21 million at seven accrued seasons. The Veteran Salary Benefit (VSB) allows such players to earn their minimum base salary — at either qualifying amount — and only count against the salary cap at the minimum salary for players with two credited seasons ($985,000 for the 2024 league year). Players can receive a bonus of up to $167,500 without losing the benefit. Since the start of free agency, the Chiefs have signed these players to VSB contracts: tight end Irv Smith Jr., defensive tackle Mike Pennel and safety Deon Bush. While we do not yet have terms of defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi’s new contract with the Chiefs, it is likely he has signed a VSB contract for the second consecutive season. In the past, the Chiefs have generally given the extra compensation as a signing bonus. Per Spotrac, however, none of these players have a signing bonus listed. Bush and Smith have the $167,500 listed as a roster bonus — meaning they must actually make the team out of training camp to see the money. Pennel appears to have received no bonus money.

