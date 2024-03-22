Draft Darlings: DT Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton is the real deal

This year’s NFL Draft class is stocked with interesting defensive tackle prospects, and Illinois prospect Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton is one of the best. The Kansas City Chiefs would be wise to put themselves in a position to draft him.

Let’s see what he brings to the table.

Background

A three-star recruit out of Clearwater Central Catholic high school in St. Petersburg, Florida, Newton was recruited by more than a dozen schools before settling on the Fighting Illini. In 49 games over four seasons at Illinois, he collected 187 tackles (80 solo, 27.5 for loss), 18 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and five passes defensed.

A consensus All-American as a junior, he was the Big 10’s defensive player of the year after leading all defensive tackles with 44 pressures. He had 103 over his last two seasons, which led the nation at his position.

Johnny Newton is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/hd4uEn5GSY pic.twitter.com/i4ymDMotT9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

He checked into the NFL Combine at 6 feet 2 and 304 pounds, but was unable to participate in the drills and athletic testing after undergoing foot surgery in early January. While it is not considered to be a major injury, it also sidelined Newton for the Illinois Pro Day on March 8.

In some ways, this lack of athletic testing is an advantage for the Chiefs. Big days at the Combine or the Pro Day would have been likely to raise his draft stock, making him harder for Kansas City to acquire.

Film evaluation

But we don’t need test data to conclude Newton is a high-level athlete. He uses his compact frame very well, blasting out of his stance like a spring and showing off the explosion, quickness and power that elite interior rushers need. And while these traits are impressive, so are his pass-rushing moves.

Most NFL teams are simply checking the athletic traits of collegiate defensive linemen, hoping they’ll develop a pass-rushing tool kit. But Newton already has an impressive set of moves, which is rare among collegiate interior linemen.

When you combine power, speed, and explosion with a developed pass rush arsenal you might have a special player.



I think Johnny Newton has all that. pic.twitter.com/vLZJ3OLmeG — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 22, 2024

On this snap, Newton plays the rush slowly, reading the right guard. As the blocker takes a flatter set on Netwon — trying to get his hands on the defender — he uses his outside hand to slap the guard’s hand away while coming over with a swim move from his inside hand. This creates separation.

The guard tries to work Newton to the outside, but he is too quick. Like an edge rusher, Newton bends his way around the blocker — and with a head of steam, he picks up speed. He meets the quarterback with violent force — too much for the referee — and delivers a vicious hit.

Because they feared his power rushes, Big 10 teams tried to get on him early — but Newton could use his hand swipes and club moves in close quarters.

Newton is in the 4i here and just off the snap, he uses a big chop to knock down the RG's hands and turn the corner to get the QB. He doesn't finish with the sack, but he sets the table for his teammate. pic.twitter.com/WuT3N6X3lc — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 22, 2024

On this play, Newton quickly knocks down the guard's hands with a club before trying to turn the corner for a sack. While he didn’t bring the quarterback down by himself, his up-the-middle rush was so quick that the quarterback couldn’t read the field — which set up the sack for his teammate.

Newton’s first step is lightning-quick — and he can use it to leave guards in the dust.

Newton's get-off is lightning quick. Sets up the RG to the outside before using a quick hand swipe to win the A gap. Forces the ball out of the QB's hand very quickly. pic.twitter.com/J4IA9am63p — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 22, 2024

Here we see Newton exploding out of his stance. This forces the guard into a faster tempo and causes him to overset. Newton immediately reads this, quickly redirecting his rush into the A gap — where he pushes the pocket. That forces the quarterback to get rid of the ball before he is hit.

Still, Newton has some work to do against the run. He isn’t big enough to be a traditional gap stuffer or space eater. But as a 3-technique (or even a 5-technique), he can be an athletic, penetrating run stopper — while also stretching blockers down the line laterally.

Johnny Newton beat the down block across the tackle's face and then took off flat down the line to force the RB to stay outside. Impressive to see a DT moving like that in pursuit. pic.twitter.com/K2nEkK62FJ — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 22, 2024

Here we see Penn State is working a pin-and-pull concept; the right tackle is responsible for blocking down on Newton. Quickly diagnosing the play, Newton flies out of his stance to beat the down block cleanly. With a tackle blocking in front of him, the running back wants to cut back — but in hot pursuit, Newton shows off his short-area burst. So the back elects to avoid a major collision by continuing to run outside — and eventually out of bounds.

Newton didn’t get credit for a tackle, but he made the play.

While his size and stature could hinder Newton in the early part of his NFL career, his high football IQ — and his ability to diagnose plays — will be a big help against the run.

How he fits with the Chiefs

The Chiefs have re-signed nearly all of their 2023 defensive tackles — including the monster deal to bring Chris Jones back this season. But the team shouldn’t miss a chance to draft a player of Newton’s caliber.

His athletic, disruptive style would help him get on the field right away — and playing alongside Jones, the two of them could create chaos along the interior.

Jones is regularly double-teamed — and in 2024, teams could decide to pay more attention to defensive end George Karlaftis, too — so Newton will probably get plenty of one-on-one opportunities. In those situations, his quick get-off (and his many pass-rushing moves) will help him push the pocket to disrupt plays.

Newton also has the strength and size to move outside on run-downs — something he did at Illinois — and would give defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (and defensive line coach Joe Cullen) just what they like: plenty of versatility on his defensive line.

Despite his new contract, Jones won’t be a Chief forever — but it is never too early for the team to find its next elite interior defender.

Grade: Round 1