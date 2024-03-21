Arrowheadlines: ‘Hollywood’ Brown signing viewed by many as best deal of free agency

The latest

Best: Kansas City Chiefs Sign WR Marquise Brown Terms: One year, $7 million Marquise Brown’s career hasn’t taken off as many would have thought, but he did score 21 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before hitting some road blocks with inconsistent and/or limited support the last two years in Arizona. It’s possible that the right setting will allow the 2019 first-round pick to excel in his prime at 26, and you can’t ask for a better spot than the Kansas City offense. Patrick Mahomes could work some serious magic with Brown’s deep speed. On a cheap, incentive-laden, short-term deal, why not?

2024 NFL free agency: Experts debate best, worst deals | ESPN

Jordan Reid: Chiefs signing Brown. It’s not a secret that, outside of Rashee Rice, the Chiefs’ receivers last season were underwhelming. A huge missing element of the scheme last season was the lack of downfield consistency. Brown brings that added dimension and immediately becomes the No. 1 target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

2024 NFL free agency: Best team fits for 20 unsigned players | ESPN

Xavien Howard, CB Best fit: Kansas City Chiefs. I keep coming back to the Chiefs, who typically prefer younger cornerbacks but have a habit of signing overlooked playmakers in that spot. Howard’s ability to hold up in man coverage and create takeaways are skills that should appeal to them. This is less of a fit if L’Jarius Sneed comes back for 2024, but if the Chiefs trade their franchise-tagged cornerback, Howard could be one of the additions general manager Brett Veach makes to replace his top coverage guy from last season.

Travis Kelce ‘F—king Pumped’ Hollywood Brown Signed Chiefs Contract in Free Agency | Bleacher Report

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast (starts at 26:06 mark), Kelce said he’s “f—king pumped” to have Brown in the locker room and on the field for the Chiefs. “Hollywood is gonna get $11 mil because he’s worth every penny,” Kelce added.

Chiefs Earn “Sports Team of the Year” Nomination for SBJ’s Annual Sports Business Awards | The Mothership

On Monday, Sports Business Journal (SBJ) announced the nominees for their 17th annual Sports Business Awards and the Kansas City Chiefs were one of five finalists for the publication’s “Sports Team of the Year” award. The Chiefs were joined by Inter Miami CF, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Texas Rangers and the Vegas Golden Knights. “It is an incredible honor for our entire organization to be nominated for the Sports Business Awards’ ‘Team of the Year’ because it represents so much hard work and dedication from throughout the organization,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Sports Business Journal has long been the industry standard for what is happening in the world of sports business. Similarly, the Sports Business Awards have become the ultimate recognition for the tireless work that goes into creating, innovating and pushing the envelope in this space. We extend our congratulations to the other nominees for ‘Team of the Year’ as well as all the groups and individuals that have been nominated across the other categories.”

2024 NFL free agency grades: Which teams aced moves, and which failed? | USA Today

Kansas City Chiefs: A

They locked up All-Pro DT Chris Jones with a five-year, $158.8 million megadeal. The two-time defending champs also re-signed LB Drue Tranquill (3 years, $19 million), added speedy Hollywood Brown (1 year, $7 million) and retain the rights to franchised CB L’Jarius Sneed. Nice job keeping the band together while adding a backup singer. Helps when your quarterback is willing to free up nearly $22 million by restructuring his deal … which could help eventually fill that hole at left tackle.

12 people brandished firearms, at least six fired during mass shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl rally | NBC Sports

According to the Associated Press, unsealed federal court documents indicate that 12 different people brandished firearms at the rally. At least six of them fired shots. This suggests that as many as six did not pull the trigger on the guns they had drawn during the chaos. 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galavan was killed in the shooting. More than 20 others were injured. Meanwhile, one of the youths arrested in connection with the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally is now facing a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon in shooting at a person. He has been in custody since being detained on February 14 on a felony charge of resisting arrest.

2024 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Patriots trade back, still land J.J. McCarthy; three QBs go in second round | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Guyton OT OKLAHOMA • JR • 6’7” / 328 LBS The Chiefs make an aggressive move for Guyton, who has the length, frame and on-field athleticism to eventually be a stellar left tackle in the NFL.

Cameron Sutton wanted in battery case; police can’t find Lions CB | ESPN

Police in Florida have been searching for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton for about two weeks after an arrest warrant was issued over his alleged involvement in a domestic violence case. Sutton is facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Phil Martello, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, told ESPN on Wednesday that police have been unable to locate Sutton since March 7, when the arrest warrant was issued. Police had responded to a call early that morning at a house in Lutz, Florida, where Sutton allegedly battered a woman before fleeing the scene. Another sheriff’s office spokesperson told ESPN there was evidence of wounds on the woman’s body.

NFL owners to consider kickoff change, hip-drop tackle ban | ESPN

The kickoff proposal would be the most significant on-field rule change for the NFL in years and is designed to reverse more than a decade of declining return rates while also lowering concussion rates. In essence, the committee’s proposal would move the majority of the kicking and return teams downfield to minimize high-speed collisions. If approved by at least 24 of 32 owners, the rule would go into effect for one year only. The kicker would continue to kick from the 35-yard line, but the other 10 players would line up at the receiving team’s 40-yard line. At least nine members of the return team would line up in a “setup zone” between the 35- and 30-yard line. Up to two returners can line up in a “landing zone” between the goal line and the 20-yard line. No one other than the kicker and returner(s) can move until the ball hits the ground or a player inside the landing zone. Touchbacks would be marked at the 35-yard line, and no fair catches would be allowed. In the event a team wants to attempt an onside kick, it would have to inform officials of its intent and would then be allowed to use the NFL’s traditional formation. No surprise onside kicks would be allowed.

Chiefs Draft: Kansas City has met with Penn State TE Theo Johnson

Background A Canadian native, Johnson began playing football in the second grade as a distraction when his parents separated. He’s a middle child — one of six boys — and the son of a football coach. His brother Dominic Johnson was a wide receiver at Buffalo University. Johnson was originally born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, but his family moved to the border city of Windsor in 2012 so his mother could attend law school. Windsor sits just across the river from Detroit. Despite its proximity to Michigan, Johnson said that the competition level of high school football is vastly different between the two regions. He didn’t get much playing time early in high school, simply because the tight end is not a heavily utilized position in Canadian football. Johnson first caught the eye of Power Five programs while attending Grand Valley State’s Best of the Midwest camp during his junior year of high school. He turned enough heads during camp to earn offers from Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio St and Penn State — just to name a few. A four-star recruit, 247Sports ranked him as the 61st overall prospect in his class and the No. 3 tight end. But his time in State College wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

