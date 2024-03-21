On the Draft Board: Erick All could be a great late flyer for the Chiefs

On Tuesday, Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports reported that former Iowa Hawkeyes (and Michigan Wolverines) tight end Erick All had a formal interview with the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. While an injury kept him out of many of the Combine’s workouts, he would be an intriguing option for Kansas City in April’s NFL Draft.

Let’s take a look at what All can bring to the table.

Background

Coming out of Ohio’s Fairfield High School, All was a four-star tight end prospect. He had offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Boston College and Bowling Green before signing with Michigan.

He totaled just 92 yards during his first two seasons. But in his third year, he produced 38 catches for 437 yards and two touchdowns — most of that in the last six games, in which he had 22 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolverines’ limited passing offense. The was hope that in his senior year, All could unlock his full potential.

Unfortunately, he suffered a terrible injury that knocked him out of his senior season. We don’t know its precise nature, but All called it “life-changing surgery.” The Detroit Free Press reported the procedure was done to repair back issues from the previous season.

By 2023, All decided to follow his friend (and former Michigan quarterback) Cade McNamara to Iowa, hoping that his chemistry with McNamara (and Iowa’s history of developing NFL tight ends) would help his draft stock.

As the year began, All looked as healthy and productive as ever. After tight end Luke Lachey broke his ankle in Week 3, All was Iowa’s only receiving threat. (Trust me: I’m an Iowa fan). Over the next four games, All put up 14 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns. In Iowa’s offense, those numbers would compare to Jerry Rice in his prime. (All actually ended the season as Iowa’s leader in receiving yards!)

That’s even more impressive when you consider that All tore his ACL in the first quarter of the season’s seventh game. While he was eligible to return to the Hawkeyes, Lachey would also be returning to lead a deep group of young tight ends. At 23, it made sense for All to enter the NFL Draft.

Film evaluation

Erick All (rechts außen an der Formation In-Line) ist vielleicht mein Favorit für irgendwo Anfang-Mitte Runde 4. Medicals müssen passen, aber sportlich gefällt der mir sehr gut in der Range pic.twitter.com/jpDwI6Ut0Q — Adrian Franke (@adrianbb89) March 19, 2024

I think Erick All @eallindi83 has a lot to be excited about and is underrated in this draft. Could go higher than projected #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/lL2jw8grTt — Cherubic Cherry (@CherubicCherrim) March 14, 2024

One year ago today.



The game that changed the trajectory of Michigan Football in my opinion.



Cade to Erick All Jr. for the win! One of 3 touchdown passes for McNamara in that game.



Wishing these two great Michigan Men and CAPTAINS a speedy recovery! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KzNn5QQmGc — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) November 13, 2022

DEACON HILL TO ERICK ALL TOUCHDOWN HAWKEYES pic.twitter.com/qphH8XXKF6 — SuperHawkeyeFan (@superhawkeyefan) October 7, 2023

Erick All touchdown for Iowa! pic.twitter.com/66yB4xqR0T — TGNWrestling (@TGNWrestling) September 2, 2023

Listed at six foot 5 and 255 pounds, All is a slender tight end. (I’m skeptical that he weighs even that much). This shows up in his blocking. Since isn’t built to play as an inline tight end, neither Michigan or Iowa asked him to do it very much; his frame makes it difficult for him to block defensive ends on his own.

All did, however, have success as a movement blocker in space — whether he was executing sift blocks in split zone coverage or wrapping around on a counter or pin-pull play. All is very quick and athletic in space — and has the the length and technique to reach defensive backs on the edge.

What All does best, though, is catch passes. While his limited production doesn’t give that impression, he has high-end receiving traits. He displays tremendous linear speed and burst. While he gets off the line of scrimmage well, he can also can pull away from defenders in space. During his college career, he scored multiple touchdowns by simply flying past defensive backs — something that few tight ends can do.

While All does have some linearity in his route running, his ability to run crossing routes or take a route vertically are impressive. With his speed and quickness, he can stretch the seams or attack the sidelines. When he is matched up in space against a slow defender, he can create explosive plays.

He also possesses positional versatility. Both Michigan and Iowa experimented with using All in the slot, as an H-back and even as a traditional fullback. This not only mitigated some of his blocking issues, but also gave him favorable matchups against linebackers and defensive linemen dropping into space.

How he fits with the Chiefs

I think Kansas City’s interest in All would be based on his positional versatility. We’ve seen tight end Noah Gray used in this way — but a healthy All has more athleticism and receiving ability than Gray. The Chiefs might weaponize his ability to run vertically — even from the backfield — in their 13 personnel looks.

Let’s not forget that without tight end Jody Fortson in 2023, Kansas City didn’t have a tight end who could stretch the field, which made the team’s 13 personnel packages less efficient. I’d be skeptical of a blocking trio including Travis Kelce, Gray and All — but in the passing game, that could be an intriguing group.

The bottom line

The Chiefs likely met with All to get a second medical opinion. His injury history is very scary — he’s missed two full collegiate seasons with serious injuries — which should worry teams that are considering him. But bringing him in for a meeting shows the Chiefs have some interest. If they like his film, they will want to have an idea of where he’s headed physically.

If All was healthy, he would probably be mocked between picks 100 and 125 — especially in 2024’s thin tight end class. He would have good stats from Iowa on his resume and would have tested well at the Combine. Finally, he comes from two college programs featuring NFL-style offenses that put a lot on their tight ends.

If All’s medicals are fine, I could see a team taking him on Day 3. There is, however, a chance he could go undrafted. If All has a clean bill of health, I think he has real NFL talent and potential. If the Chiefs are willing to take a shot, I think he’d be a worthwhile flier.

Note: Draft grades don’t consider medicals

Grade: Round 4