Draft Darlings: Cornerback Nate Wiggins is built to play in man coverage

With rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs may yet trade cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City could be in the market for another cornerback in this draft. With Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson, the Chiefs still have depth at the position — although I’m not sure Williams or Watson will be able to replace Sneed’s level of play at cornerback.

Sneed was the lynchpin of last year’s defense, simply because his ability to cover wide receivers one-on-one allowed the Chiefs to get funky by mixing their coverages and fronts. While the team won’t be able to immediately replace Sneed’s impact in the draft, Clemson’s Nate Wiggins is a cornerback who can step in to play man coverage on Day 1.

Let’s take a look at what Wiggins could bring to Kansas City.

Background

Out of Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia, Wiggins was a four-star recruit. He committed to Clemson University, where started two seasons for the Tigers. Despite some injury issues last season, Wiggins still earned first-team All-ACC honors, finishing with three interceptions and 15 passes defensed in 2023.

Nate Wiggins is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.42 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 129 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/dOLHM8yLxI pic.twitter.com/4P8AIlYcTH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

After checking in at 6 foot 1 and 173 pounds, Wiggins blew up the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash that ranked in the 98th percentile and tied for the fifth fastest all-time for any cornerback. Wiggins also turned in an incredible 1.49-second 10-yard split. His 36-inch vertical jump wasn’t particularly noteworthy, but his 10-foot-7 broad jump ranked in the 78th percentile.

Film evaluation

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (#2



- 1 of the fastest CBs I've ever seen

- Incredible click-and-close, drives downhill from zone and will mess you up

- Defends 1-on-1 in man from slot with no help

- Can mix it up with footwork, but also aggressiveness with hands

- Underrated strength pic.twitter.com/n6GORxrHBv — Nate Christensen (@natech32) March 17, 2024

The first thing you notice on film is that Wiggins’ 40-yard dash time matches his play. Through four years of evaluating draft prospects, no cornerback I’ve seen has come close to the speed Wiggins shows on tape — and it shows up in multiple areas of his game.

It makes him outstanding in man coverage, which Clemson emphasizes. The Tigers often put their cornerbacks on islands, defending wide receivers one-on-one. Wiggins thrives in this style of defense. His speed allows him to play any version of man coverage. He can get physical at a route’s stem, trusting that he has the speed to recover. He also can match a wideout’s footwork at the line of scrimmage, beating them to their spots and allowing zero separation.

His ball skills are underrated. He can win with physicality at the top of a route — and at the catch point.

Wiggins even shows the ability to play man coverage in the slot. Against the fastest wide receivers who align there, Wiggins needs no help. His straight-line speed allows him to stick with anyone. He even flashes the recovery speed to close ground if he loses at the line of scrimmage.

Wiggins might also have the best click-and-close ability I’ve ever watched — which means he can also play zone coverage. When he gets a trigger on anything underneath, he soars downhill; he isn’t afraid of contact at all. Teams sometimes tested Wiggins, seeing if he could tackle their bigger players. He passed all of those tests. He can blow up plays out of nowhere, flashing the range of a free safety while making a play from depth.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Wiggins doesn’t have the strength or physicality that Sneed possesses — but if you’re looking for a guy who can cover many different types of wide receivers, Wiggins is exactly that. Even as a smaller player, his speed allows him to cover anyone. In the slot, Wiggins could deal with the league’s fastest receivers — but he could also defend against bigger wide receivers on the outside.

The bottom line

As the best man-coverage cornerback in this draft class, Wiggins is a perfect fit for Kansas City. It’s true: he doesn’t have the size that most Chiefs cornerbacks have — but neither did Trent McDuffie. While McDuffie has more weight and density, Wiggins is longer — and should profile better as an outside cornerback. And like McDuffie, Wiggins’s film shows an unexpected level of physicality and strength.

Even with his elite speed profile, some teams won’t draft Wiggins simply because of his weight; there just isn’t a great history of cornerbacks under 175 pounds working out. One corner drafted in 2023’s top 16 — Emmanuel Forbes of the Washington Commanders — was below that threshold, but even his rookie year left some concerns about lighter NFL cornerbacks.

Still, I’m all in on Wiggins. His speed and tape are simply too good. I have to view him as a Round 1 player — and someone I’d be overjoyed to see playing for the Chiefs.

Grade: Round 1