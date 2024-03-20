Bills sign safety Mike Edwards to one-year deal

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills announced they signed now-former Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards to a one-year contract for the 2024 NFL season.

A new face on defense!



We’ve signed S Mike Edwards to a one-year deal: https://t.co/6CiQEcXQYe pic.twitter.com/C2nJAF24tG — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 20, 2024

The Chiefs promptly thanked Edwards for his one year of service via their official X account.

Thank you for everything Chiefs Kingdom! Brought me in with no hesitation and made family! Will always have a special place with me. Love forever! ❤️ https://t.co/i3ut16tT9S — Mike Edwards (@M__Edwards7) March 20, 2024

“Thank you for everything Chiefs Kingdom!” wrote Edwards. “Brought me in with no hesitation and made family! Will always have a special place with me. Love forever!”

The Chiefs brought in the 27-year-old almost a year to the day after safety Juan Thornhill left for the Cleveland Browns. Edwards appeared in all 17 regular-season games with the Chiefs, starting five after second-year safety Bryan Cook’s season ended early due to injury.

Edwards finished the year with 51 tackles (32 solo), five passes defensed, an interception and two fumble recoveries — including a Week 18 recovery that went 101 yards for a touchdown. He also had a sack. Edwards added 12 tackles (seven solo) in the postseason, along with two passes defensed and an interception in the Wild Card Round win over the Miami Dolphins.

After winning Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he leaves Kansas City as a Super Bowl LVIII champion for the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers.