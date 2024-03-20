Chiefs take wideout in Daniel Jeremiah’s new mock draft

Noted NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his third mock draft of the season on Tuesday. In it, the Minnesota Vikings trade into the fourth pick of the NFL Draft in Detroit to take Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy — and the New York Jets trade into the fifth spot to take the first wide receiver: Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Three other wide receivers — LSU’s Malik Nabers (sixth), Washington’s Rome Odunze (ninth) and LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. (23rd) — come off the board before the Kansas City Chiefs make their choice.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas A lot of people might expect to see Mitchell’s Texas teammate, Xavier Worthy, go here, but I feel like the Chiefs got their version of Worthy by signing Hollywood Brown. Mitchell gives Kansas City more size and physicality without sacrificing a speed element.

Like ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jeremiah has projected a wide receiver to Kansas City in all three of his mocks so far. In mock 1.0 on January 19, he went with North Carolina’s Devontez Walker — and in his mock draft 2.0 a month ago, he decided on Oregon’s Troy Franklin. But here in their third attempts, Kiper and Jeremiah agree on Kansas City taking Mitchell at 32.

Still, Jeremiah thinks it’s possible that the Chiefs could do something else altogether.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw them even move back,” he said during his conference call with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “They’ve done such a good job drafting. I think if you are going to take a receiver, there’s a bunch of them. They could easily slide back from where they’re picking and go get another one.”

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct WR Xavier Worthy Texas 17% WR Keon Coleman Florida State 15% WR Ladd McConkey Georgia 10% WR Troy Franklin Oregon 10% WR Adonai Mitchell Texas 10% T Tyler Guyton Oklahoma 8% DT Darius Robinson Missouri 6% DT Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois 4% DT Kris Jenkins Michigan 4% WR Devontez Walker North Carolina 2% WR Xavier Legette South Carolina 2% WR Brian Thomas Jr. LSU 2% T Graham Barton Duke 2% T Jordan Morgan Arizona 2% CB Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama 2% DE Bralen Trice Washington 2%

National Mock Draft Positions Position Pct Wide receiver 69% Defensive tackle 15% Offensive line 13% Defensive back 2% Edge rusher 2% Tight end 0% Running back 0% Linebacker 0%