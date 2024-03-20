On the Chiefs’ draft board: Penn State TE Theo Johnson

We learned last month that Penn State tight end Theo Johnson formally met with the Kansas City Chiefs while at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

In total, the Chiefs have been connected to four different tight ends throughout this draft process (they also met with Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders, Iowa’s Erik All and Illinois’ Tip Reiman).

This is on top of signing Irv Smith Jr. in free agency last week. The Chiefs are doing their homework on finding their possible Travis Kelce replacement.

Penn State TE Theo Johnson has met formally with the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, Texans and Raiders — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) February 29, 2024

Background

A Canadian native, Johnson began playing football in the second grade as a distraction when his parents separated. He’s a middle child — one of six boys — and the son of a football coach. His brother Dominic Johnson was a wide receiver at Buffalo University.

Johnson was originally born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, but his family moved to the border city of Windsor in 2012 so his mother could attend law school. Windsor sits just across the river from Detroit. Despite its proximity to Michigan, Johnson said that the competition level of high school football is vastly different between the two regions.

He didn’t get much playing time early in high school, simply because the tight end is not a heavily utilized position in Canadian football.

Johnson first caught the eye of Power Five programs while attending Grand Valley State’s Best of the Midwest camp during his junior year of high school. He turned enough heads during camp to earn offers from Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio St and Penn State — just to name a few. A four-star recruit, 247Sports ranked him as the 61st overall prospect in his class and the No. 3 tight end.

But his time in State College wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Johnson was charged with misdemeanor assault in April of 2023 after he got into a physical altercation while attending a frat party on campus, for which he was sentenced to six months of ARD (Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition).

It’s not hard to see what teams like about Johnson. He is one of those guys who looks good getting off the bus. At 6’6” and 259 lbs., he is a rare combination of size and speed that is hard to find at even the highest levels of athletics.

Theo Johnson is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1105 TE from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected, Shuttle would have kept him that 10.00, but Cone lost it.https://t.co/HuWxnxJn85 pic.twitter.com/sjJ15iseny — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Film evaluation

Despite his natural gifts, Johnson is still a raw prospect and a lump of clay waiting to be molded. He didn’t have a ton of production at Penn State. 2023 was his best year from a statistical standpoint, with 341 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

When you watch Johnson run routes in the passing game, you see a guy who is still figuring things out. He improved as the season went along, but these incremental improvements are not enough to call his route running a strength of his game.

He also doesn’t have the softest hands in the world, and at times, he looks like he is fighting the football into his mitts. He can struggle to maintain possession throughout contact or in the face of defenders, as evidenced in the clip below.

#PSU TE Theo Johnson is entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Moves extremely well for his size, soft hands, a vertical seam threat in the passing game and willing blocker in the trenches.



Could very well continue the trend of Day 2 Nittany Lions tight ends.pic.twitter.com/Ul6AqxkQKu https://t.co/7o6u5mZ91f — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) December 8, 2023

I honestly probably watched more tape on Johnson this past season than I did Brock Bowers or Ja’Tavion Sanders, and that was mostly because I was intrigued by this guy who is an athletic unicorn.

Johnson is as strong as an ox and moves really well in space. So even though his receiving skills are still a work in progress, he is a plus run and pass blocker who could contribute right away in 12 personnel (two tight ends) and 13 personnel (three tight ends) packages.

Johnson anchors well at the point of attack and is mobile enough to be brought into motion and get downfield as a blocker on running plays and screen passes.

Some clips of TE Theo Johnson (#84) against Ohio State.



Johnson didn't have a ton of production but he's an intriguing prospect because of his size, athleticism and potential as an in-line blocker. I'm a fan. pic.twitter.com/aieXWQtpdU — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 20, 2024

Despite his limited route tree, Johnson’s after-the-catch ability will be tantalizing for teams who will scheme up and dream of ways to get this hoss the ball in space. There may be some bumps along the way, but there is more good to Johnson’s game than bad.

NFL scouts have been waiting on a breakout game from #PennState TE Theo Johnson - that happened on Saturday with 2 TDs vs. UMass.



6060v, 258v and will probably run in the 4.5s. His stats won't jump out, but don't overlook his NFL traits. pic.twitter.com/bPCR3LioK5 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 16, 2023

How he fits with Kansas City

Head coach Andy Reid loves to put his tight ends in motion and run shallow crosses over the middle of the field — especially with young players he’s trying to involve in the offense. He did it early in Travis Kelce’s career, and he did it with wide receiver Rashee Rice last season. I could see Kansas City utilizing Johnson in a similar way early on.

Johnson would also be perfect to run the interior tight end screen that Reid seems to go to so often on the goal line.