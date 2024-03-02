Arrowheadlines: Mecole Hardman strongly denies leaking game plans

The latest

Mecole Hardman Rips ‘False Accusations’ That He Gave Jets’ Gameplan to Chiefs, Eagles | Bleacher Report

Hardman posted Friday on X that he would “never leak gameplans to another team”: Hardman began the 2023 campaign with the Jets after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was traded back to Kansas City in October and went on to win his third Super Bowl title. The 25-year-old got the Internet fired up earlier this week when he said on The Pivot Podcast that he was “checked out” with Gang Green before being traded, adding that he told the Chiefs to “come get me.”

There were FALSE accusations made about me and MY CHARACTER! To set the record straight, I have never and would never leak gameplans to another team. I have never been a person to give an opponent an upper hand I always want to win no matter the circumstances!!!!! — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 1, 2024

Hardman later clarified on X that he “never had talks with KC before the trade,” but some of his other comments, which included expressing his frustration over his lack of playing time in New York, rubbed some members of the Jets the wrong way.

2024 NFL free agency: Five reasons to get excited, including blockbuster QB moves, deep defensive class, more | CBS Sports

3. The veteran market is loaded with defensive talent Everyone loves elite QBs and splashy offense, but the Chiefs just won the Super Bowl in large part because of their defense. Fortunately for the rest of the NFL, this year’s free agent class is chock-full of Grade-A starters. While the biggest names (i.e. Chris Jones, of the title-winning Chiefs) are safer bets to stay put, there are Pro Bowl-caliber vets from every level of the defense set to be available in March, from edge rushers (Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter) and interior linemen (Justin Madubuike, Christian Wilkins) and cover men (Jaylon Johnson, L’Jarius Sneed) to safeties ( Antoine Winfield Jr.).

Johnny Manziel claims the Chiefs almost signed him instead of drafting Patrick Mahomes | Daily Mail Online

Manziel was appearing on the ’The Rush Podcast,’ when he stated that he nearly signed with the Chiefs as a free agent back in 2017, which could have resulted in Kansas City not drafting Mahomes that year. ‘I thought I was going to sign in Kansas City the same year that Mahomes got drafted,’ Manziel said. ‘So I think if they wouldn’t have taken a quarterback, which thank God they did, I think I could have ended up there.’

Patrick Mahomes fires subtle jab at Charles Barkley over Inside the NBA host’s apparent anti-Chiefs stance | talkSPORT

Legendary power forward and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley - who once tried to join Jordan on the Bulls - was one of the Chiefs’ biggest doubters. He bet against them in virtually every round of the postseason and Mahomes kept the receipts. The KC quarterback was tuning into NBA on TNT this week and made a playful joke about Barkley continuing to pick against the Chiefs in a fictional next round. “Watching and trying to see if my man Charles is going to pick against the Chiefs again in the next round!”, Mahomes joked on Twitter. The usually quick-witted Barkley couldn’t say much to the Super Bowl MVP.

Missouri Gov. Parson commutes Britt Reid’s prison sentence for DWI conviction | KSHB 41

Reid, 38, who pleaded guilty on November 2022 to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury to then 5-year-old girl Ariel Young, will now serve the remainder of his sentence until Oct. 31, 2025, on house arrest. ”Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses,” Parson said in a statement to KSHB 41 explaining the commutation decision. “Mr. Reid will be under house arrest until October 31, 2025, with strict conditions of probation, including weekly meetings with a parole officer, weekly behavioral counseling attendance, weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor, and stringent community service and employment requirements.”

Around the NFL

Mike Evans plans to hit free agency: Star WR in talks with Bucs, but wants to explore options, per report | CBS Sports

Mike Evans has long said he wants to finish his career in Tampa, and while they may still happen, the veteran wideout will explore his other options. Evans plans to test the market for the first time in his career, according to The Athletic. Evans and the Buccaneers are in talks, per the report, but Evans — a soon-to-be free agent — wants to hear from other teams before he makes a decision on where he’ll play in 2024. This is quite a turning of the tables for Evans and the Buccaneers. Evans wanted to get an extension done this offseason, but the Buccaneers declined to do so. Now, Evans is the one in the driver’s seat. Evans in the power position after putting together one of his best seasons to date. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection, led the NFL with 13 touchdown catches and recorded his highest receiving tally for a season (1,255) since 2018. Evans caught 11 passes for 195 yards and a score in Tampa’s two playoff games.

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, up cap space ahead of free agency | ESPN

The Patriots had acquired Jackson from the Los Angeles Chargers in October after they lost rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a 2023 first-round pick, to a season-ending shoulder injury. Jackson had fallen out of favor with the Chargers, who signed him to a five-year, $82.5 million contract as a free agent in March 2022. As part of the trade, which included a swap of late-round 2025 draft picks, Jackson had reworked his contract to significantly lessen the financial burden on the Patriots in 2023 with a base salary of $2 million. But Jackson’s base salaries for 2024, 2025 and 2026 were all in the $12 million range, making it unlikely he would still be in New England under those terms.

Eagles release safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team | NFL.com

The Eagles are releasing the safety, the team announced on Friday. Philly acquired the two-time All-Pro in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks and veteran safety Terrell Edmunds in October. The Eagles made the move to bolster a struggling back end that was dealing with injury. Byard’s presence, however, didn’t help smooth things out. In 10 games with the Eagles, he generated 75 tackles, one interception, and three passes defended. Philly won its first four games following the Byard trade but collapsed down the stretch, losing five of its final six regular-season games and getting blown out of the postseason by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Ex-Seahawk Chad Wheeler sentenced 81 months for assault | ESPN

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was sentenced Friday to 81 months in state prison following his November conviction for first- and second-degree assault/domestic violence. The sentence, handed down in King County (Washington) Superior Court, stemmed from a 2021 incident with Wheeler and his then-girlfriend. Because the jury found that he “used force or means likely to result in death,” Wheeler’s conviction on first-degree assault/domestic violence — a Class A felony — carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 60 months. According to court documents obtained by ESPN, prosecutors asked the court to impose a sentence of 108 months, which was in the middle of the standard sentencing range.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Roster: Handling the running back position this offseason

While the Chiefs’ offense has been renowned for an explosive aerial assault orchestrated by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it has often lacked the balance provided by a consistent ground game. Nonetheless, Pacheco has exhibited a hard-nosed running style that gives him the ability to grind out the tough yards. He does, however, need a backfield partner who can deliver big plays in a complementary style to reduce some of the pressure on him. In the modern NFL, such a dual-threat backfield is a key to sustained success. Teams need running backs who can churn out tough yards between the tackles — along with those who pose a threat in the passing game through screens, checkdowns or downfield routes. With the addition of such a playmaking running back, Kansas City could add another dimension to its offense — one that would force defenses to respect the ground game and also create more opportunities for Mahomes. Fortunately, the 2024 draft class presents several intriguing prospects who fit this bill. Our Rocky Magaña wrote about some that the Chiefs may be watching when running backs go through their paces at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis. Shifty, elusive runners who can evade defenders in the open field — and versatile pass-catchers who can excel in the short passing game — should be available on Day 2 and Day 3, allowing Kansas City to fortify its backfield.

Social media to make you think

"He's phenomenal."@CSimmsQB spoke on Patrick Mahomes' playoff run at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/iBBKNDRM4Q — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 1, 2024

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media