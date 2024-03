When new Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown told reporters on Monday that he expected to get to work with quarterback Patrick Mahomes right away, he wasn’t kidding. On Tuesday, photos of the two of them working out appeared on the Internet.

Patrick Mahomes x Hollywood Brown …. Already working. https://t.co/kbbBaDtHDO pic.twitter.com/TZjlk5PAGZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 19, 2024

You have to love seeing this!