The Chiefs and Colts apparently have not discussed a trade for L’Jarius Sneed

ESPN’s Adam Schefter weighed in on the “Pat McAfee Show” Monday.

By Pete Sweeney
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Over the weekend, speculation ran wild regarding a trade of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Indianapolis Colts. On Saturday, many felt that an announcement of such a trade was imminent.

But that is not the case, as made clear by ESPN insider Adam Schefter on a Monday edition of the “Pat McAfee Show.”

McAfee, a former Colts punter player (and fan of the club), asked Schefter what he heard regarding a potential trade, and in the insider’s response, he almost seemed agitated.

“I’ll tell you the exact thing [I told the ESPN news desk],” said Schefter. “The two sides, quote-unquote, haven’t had any conversations — the Colts and Chiefs. 100% not happening.

“Now, could that change? Sure. But no, that’s not happening, Pat. Sorry.”

Kansas City placed the franchise tag on Sneed in late February, preventing him from hitting the open free-agency market when the new league year began on Wednesday, March 13.

Should general manager Brett Veach not find a trade for Sneed — or agree with him on a long-term contract extension — the cornerback will make the tag number of $19.8 million for the 2024 NFL season. Along with the Colts, the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings have also been tied to Sneed.

At Arrowhead Pride, we estimate the Chiefs currently have $8.3 million of cap room.

