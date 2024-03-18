Arrowheadlines: Reportedly, L’Jarius Sneed’s contract demands are blocking a trade

The latest

NFL Trade Rumors: Colts, Titans Among Top Teams Targeting Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed | Bleacher Report

An issue for both has been Sneed’s contract demands, as the 27-year-old reportedly has a price that is “too high.” He is currently set to stay in Kansas City on the franchise tag. Sneed has 303 career tackles with 40 pass deflections and 10 interception. He registered 78 tackles, 14 pass deflections and two interceptions across 16 games for the Chiefs in the 2023 season. He helped the franchise win the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season. He is also just one of two players, alongside New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, to record at least two interceptions and five tackles for loss in each of the past three seasons, per CBS Sports. The Titans and Colts could both use a defensive upgrade, as each team finished towards the middle of the league in passing yards allowed in 2023. This, combined with talented quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud playing in the division, means that grabbing a player like Sneed could be worthwhile.

Sign up today for Arrowhead Pride Premier! An annual subscription is $50, and there’s a monthly option for $6 a month. You’ll receive three issues per week throughout the season, and Arrowhead Pride Premier will hit your inbox regularly in the offseason, bringing extensive coverage of the Chiefs from Pete Sweeney, exclusive fan Q&As, film analysis, deeper perspectives on the most important stories of the moment and beyond – and complete analysis of the team you love directly to you. Don’t miss out — sign up today!

2024 NFL Free Agency Live Grades: Signings, trades and latest transactions | PFF

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WR MARQUISE BROWN 2023 PFF Grade: 67.1 (67th/128) 2023 PFF WAR: 0.17 (50th) Fit/need grade: A+ Value grade: A+ Contract: One year, $7 million, up to $11 million PFF projected contract: One year, $12 million fully guaranteed Darnell Mooney’s contract figured to be a great benchmark for Brown, with both players serving as great intermediate separators with solid deep speed — but also having missed time with minor injuries over the past two seasons. This is clearly Brown betting on himself with a one-year flier where if he balls out with Patrick Mahomes, he can sign a contract for a whole lot more. It’s a great idea for all parties. The rich get richer in Kansas City.

Zach Wilson, Ryan Tannehill’s Top Landing Spots After Justin Fields Trade to Steelers | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs A year behind Patrick Mahomes could do wonders for Wilson and provide Kansas City with an upgrade over Chris Oladokun and Ian Book.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots trade back but still land first-round QB; Steelers fortify OL for Russell Wilson | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Darius Robinson EDGE MISSOURI • SR • 6’5” / 296 LBS Yes, Chris Jones is back, but you can never have enough pass rushers. Darius Robinson is a Round 1 talent with the versatility that DC Steve Spagnuolo will love.

LOOK: Patrick, Brittany Mahomes attend KC Current stadium opening day | Chiefs Wire

The NWSL’s Kansas City Current officially opened their new CPKC Stadium on Saturday with a 5-4 victory over the Portland Thorns. The stadium is the first in the world to be built for women’s professional sports. Many attended the historic event, but probably none with the same vested interest as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, the team’s owners. The power couple was front and center, greeting fans entering the brand-new stadium. “This is history, this is incredible, and for you guys to show up for these women and their own stadium is amazing,” Brittany said to the excited crowd before the game’s kickoff. Patrick kept the energy high as he grabbed the microphone and led a loud “Let’s go KC” chant, much to the fans’ delight.

Related Bet on the 2024 NFL season at DraftKings Sportsbook

Around the NFL

Bears WR Keenan Allen: I wanted to ‘finish my career’ with Chargers but ‘things happen’ | NFL.com

Keenan Allen is ready for the Windy City, even if he never thought he’d leave Los Angeles. The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers before Thursday’s trade, racking up over 900 receptions and 10,000 receiving yards in powder blue thanks to a route-running dominance that is now expected to help the Bears turn the franchise around. “I’m definitely excited about the new opportunity,” Allen said Saturday in his introductory news conference. “Being with a new organization, this organization has a lot of tradition. Obviously wanted to finish my career [with the Chargers], but things happen and you’ve got to keep on going.”

Free-agent WR Mike Williams to visit Panthers, Jets and Steelers this week | NFL.com

Carolina being interested in getting a receiver like Williams makes sense after Bryce Young struggled in his first season. With a new head coach in Dave Canales, adding Williams to give Young a playmaker is a logical pairing. The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson, and adding Williams will benefit their franchise quarterback heading into his second season. Meanwhile, the Jets revamping their offense continues after adding eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith and trading for Morgan Moses this past week. A duo of Garrett Wilson and Williams on the other side could be an enticing one-two punch for an offense that struggled without Aaron Rodgers.

Justin Fields Trade a Home Run for Steelers, Mike Tomlin | The 33rd Team

DREAM LANDING SPOT In many ways, Pittsburgh is the perfect landing spot for Fields to develop. Coach Mike Tomlin is as secure in his job as any coach not named Andy Reid, and the franchise’s stability is the model every owner dreams of creating when making a regime change. From an organizational standpoint, going from Chicago to Pittsburgh is an unbelievable leap. Because Pittsburgh gave up so little for Wilson and Fields, they can host an open competition without fear of ramifications if neither works out. Given that Pickett wanted out, Wilson will likely start immediately because the veteran was guaranteed the job. Fields will now be eased into a new offense that is rebuilding instead of being pressured into showing stardom in a contract year. The Steelers will bring Fields along like he should’ve been in the first place. Even for someone who was a big fan of Fields in college and thinks the Bears’ inability to build a solid surrounding cast until this offseason, it’s undeniable to say Fields needs time. His advanced passing metrics are disastrous, he struggles to throw in the offense’s rhythm, and his accuracy and field vision are inconsistent.

Source - Browns reach deal with ex-Ravens QB Tyler Huntley | ESPN

The Browns now have three quarterbacks on their roster behind starter Deshaun Watson. Cleveland signed Jameis Winston last week to be Watson’s backup. The Browns also have Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started three games as a rookie last season after being a fifth-round selection out of UCLA. It’s more insurance for the Browns, who had to juggle quarterbacks last season when Watson injured his throwing shoulder and made just six starts, eventually needing surgery. PJ Walker, Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco all started games last season when Watson was injured.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Free Agency: 7 winners and 4 losers from the first week

Winners Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown: Some might think that the one-year, $7 million contract signed by the former Arizona Cardinals wideout wasn’t the deal he deserved. But he’s joining the back-to-back league champions — and could easily play an oversize role in a potential three-peat. Still just 26, Brown should be well-positioned to get a big long-term contract a year from now. He’s in an excellent spot — and it’s a great deal for Kansas City, too. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Rashee Rice: To get back to being an offense that defenses fear on every level, the Chiefs desperately needed a big-play receiver. With Brown now on board, things should open up for Kelce and Rice; they’ll each draw less attention from defenses than they did in 2023. And with the addition of Irv Smith Jr., Kelce should also see his workload decrease a little. Meanwhile, Rice can still be the featured wide receiver — and the one with a long-term future in Kansas City; Brown is neither Rice’s replacement nor a “true No. 1” receiver that could push Rice down a peg.

Social media to make you think

Mahomes gave a signed a jersey to Luka pic.twitter.com/qpvNmBPGs1 — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) March 18, 2024

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media