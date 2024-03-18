Draft Darlings: Ricky Pearsall could be excellent complement to Rashee Rice

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, let’s consider a player who is going under the radar in a truly outstanding wide receiver class: Florida’s Ricky Pearsall.

Here’s what you need to know about Pearsall.

Background

Coming out of high school at Corona Del Sol in Tempe, Arizona, Pearsall wasn’t a high-end recruit, earning a three-star rating. He committed to Arizona State. Pearsall spent three seasons there, collecting only 13 catches for 214 yards and one touchdown in his first two years — but added 48 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns the next year.

Arizona State’s 2021 season was filled with recruiting violations and investigations, which led to many staff changes and other transfers — including Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels. Pearsall moved on to Florida, where he put up 98 catches, for 1,628 yards and nine touchdowns over two seasons. Last year, he posted 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 107 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/wx75bRlzRq pic.twitter.com/VT0wo9ASS7 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Now 24 after five collegiate seasons, he showed out at the Combine. While his size — 6 feet 1 and 189 pounds — was adequate, his athletic testing was fantastic. He ran an impressive 4.41 40-yard dash, had a 42-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. For a longer, lankier wide receiver, his 6.64-second 3-cone drill (94th percentile) and 4.05-second short shuttle (89th percentile) were outstanding.

Film evaluation

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida, #1



- High level COD skills, creates a ton of separation at the top of his routes/cuts (smooth)

- Size and versatility to beat press, release package developed

- Vertical speed to threaten from both slot and outside

- Great ball tracking skills pic.twitter.com/3LygVJbUDX — Nate Christensen (@natech32) March 8, 2024

Pearsall is very well-rounded. In 2023, he played 51% of his snaps in the slot and 43% outside. From the slot, Pearsall has a complete skill set. He’s fast enough to run downfield routes to threaten vertically. He knows how to eat a cushion and throttle down his routes — especially when working back to the ball.

But from the slot, Pearsall’s best trait is his elite change-of-direction skill. He’s a fluid player who can change directions as well as any player in this class. While doing it, he can keep his stride; he never loses speed at the top of his routes. As Pearsall develops more coverage and spatial awareness, he could be a very dangerous slot receiver at the next level.

But he can also win on the outside. When compared to most slot receivers, Pearsall’s size makes him less susceptible to a defender’s physicality. He also displays a developed release package that allows him to stack cornerbacks downfield. He can run a variety of double moves, go routes and post routes.

While his size might keep him from winning a lot of contested catches, the most underrated part of Pearsall’s game might be his incredible coordination and ball-tracking skills. He can change his route to adjust for the ball and make difficult over-the-shoulder catches. If the quarterback can get the ball into his field of vision, he can bring it in.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Head coach Andy Reid’s offense requires his wide receivers to have schematic and positional versatility. Pearsall would fit right in. With Rashee Rice thriving in underneath space (and making plays with the ball in his hands), Pearsall would give the Chiefs the option of running more traditional downfield routes.

While his skillset is similar to Justin Watson’s, his ability to run routes all over the field would add sorely needed diversity to the offense. He would need to work with quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his zone recognition — but even in his rookie season, we saw Rice improve in that area. The Chiefs could even alternate Rice and Pearsall’s alignments, which would make it harder for defenses to align their coverages to deal with them. As a secondary route-running option next to tight end Travis Kelce, Pearsall would give the Chiefs reliability at the position they didn’t have in 2023.

The bottom line

Pearsall has been a riser throughout the draft process, but I still think he’s underrated. I understand concerns about his age — but considering how weird things were at Arizona State, I’m willing to overlook those issues. And let’s remember: Persall found success in a Florida offense that hasn’t exactly been great over the past decade.

So while Pearsall’s tape is already good, I think there’s some upside here. If you put him in Kansas City — with a high-level coach, quarterback and scheme — I think his overall skillset and versatility would pop even more. Considering the strength of this wide receiver class, I think Pearsall could be an excellent bargain for the Chiefs.

Grade: Round 2