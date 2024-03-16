Arrowheadlines: Kyler Murray is sad to see Hollywood Brown leave Arizona

The latest

Case in point is Kyler Murray’s response to Marquise Brown agreeing to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback used Barber’s now-infamous, “Good luck, you’re dead to me” line, along with a clip from the movie 300 to address the move.

Unlike the Barkley-Barber banter, Hollywood Brown responded to the clip as you would expect.

ima miss you little man ❤️ https://t.co/mmXY6DbidE — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) March 15, 2024

Former Super Bowl winner names Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest Super Bowl threat | DAZN News CA

But the NFL is a volatile league. Teams can suddenly become contenders after years of mediocrity. The Houston Texans are a prime example of that. Houston posted three consecutive losing seasons between 2020 and 2022 before winning the AFC South in 2023 with a 10-7 record. It was an extraordinary turnaround. And former Super Bowl winner Chris Long thinks the Texans could be the Chiefs’ biggest challengers in 2024. On the Green Light podcast, Long said, “The window is wide open for Houston. If you asked me today who Kansas City’s biggest threat is, I’d say Houston. I love what they’re doing. “They lost Jonathan Greenard but upgraded with Danielle Hunter. They lost Sheldon Rankins but replaced him with Denico Autry. I’m one of his biggest fans. And they got Joe Mixon from Cincinnati, a player with a 1,000-yard season last year.”

NFL Free Agency 2024: What We Know About Every Team After the Initial Wave | Sports Illustrated

• The Kansas City Chiefs got their biggest piece of business done, locking down Chris Jones, and took a worthy swing at receiver, signing Hollywood Brown to add a downfield element back to that position group. Now, let’s see whether they can trade L’Jarius Sneed.

Irv Smith Jr. Explains Selling Point That Drew Him to KC Chiefs in Free Agency | Sports Illustrated

Apparently, that culture is growing more and more obvious to prospective free agents. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. was introduced to the media on Thursday and when asked about why he chose Kansas City, winning was at the top of the list. “Ultimately, looking at different teams, with the success that Kansas City’s had obviously with Mahomes and being a part of [things with] Travis Kelce and Coach (Andy) Reid...” Smith began. “The culture they’ve built here is a winning culture. It’s something that I’ve been around winners my whole life. I just felt like for me, it was the best opportunity, the best fit and somewhere I can succeed and just showcase my ability.”

Travis Kelce sings Aaron Jones’ praises

Travis Kelce with high praise for Aaron Jones pic.twitter.com/NOA2TBcwZD — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) March 15, 2024

Around the NFL

Source - Rams signing Jimmy Garoppolo to one-year contract | ESPN

The Las Vegas Raiders released Garoppolo on Wednesday, just one season after he signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the franchise. He is suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The violation was said to be related to Garoppolo using a prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption from the NFL, Schefter reported.

Browns hire former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as consultant | NFL.com

The former Titans head coach and Houston Texans defensive coordinator is back in the NFL as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday. Vrabel spent the week in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine with the Browns, and will now work with Kevin Stefanski’s staff in Cleveland in 2024. Vrabel’s six-year run in Nashville came to an end following the conclusion of a difficult season in which the coach replaced veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill with rookie Will Levis and attempted to make the best of an adverse situation. Tennessee competed, but ultimately fell victim to its circumstances, finishing 6-11 before the club fired Vrabel.

Sources - Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles | ESPN

Hours after quarterback Russell Wilson officially signed his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team traded 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday. The Steelers will receive a 2024 third-round pick (No. 98) and two 2025 seventh-round picks in exchange for Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 120), sources told Schefter. The value is similar to what the Washington Commanders got from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Sam Howell, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Jets expected to sign former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith to one-year deal worth up to $20 million | NFL.com

The Jets are expected to sign former Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $20 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per sources. Smith, 33, hit the free-agent market for the first time in his career after spending 13 seasons in Dallas. Smith earned eight Pro Bowl nods for the Cowboys and was the longest-tenured player on the team this past season.

Aaron Donald retires from NFL: Rams legend calls it a career at 32 | USA Today

Aaron Donald, one of the best players in the Los Angeles Rams’ franchise history, is walking away from football. Donald, 32, announced his retirement on Friday after 10 NFL seasons, all with the Rams. “Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years,” Donald said Friday on social media. “Much love.” Donald retires as a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time All-Pro, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, a Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Super Bowl champion during his Hall of Fame-worthy career. He’s regarded as one of the best interior linemen in NFL history.

Chiefs Draft: ‘Hollywood’ Brown changes the draft strategy

The Chiefs now have positional flexibility in the first round Before the Brown signing, it would be very difficult for the Chiefs not to take a wide receiver in the first round. As guys were flying off the board in free agency the past couple of days, there weren’t many veteran options left that could make a meaningful difference. They were almost going to have to be locked into taking a wide receiver in the first round, which is never a spot you want to be in with the draft. If you have to take a wide receiver regardless, you might be missing value on the board by trying to solve one need. Brown was one of the last impact wide receivers available in free agency while giving the Chiefs a better wide receiver than anyone outside of Rashee Rice last year. The Chiefs now have two dependable options on the perimeter besides Travis Kelce for Patrick Mahomes to throw to, which is more than he’s had since the Chiefs had Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. They can take a wide receiver at 32 and make it a massive strength, but they’ve got by with worse wide receiver rooms before. This draft has enough depth at the position where Rice, Brown, and another Day 2 pick alongside some veterans is probably enough for the Chiefs to have an efficient offense. So, positions like defensive tackle, cornerback (if L’Jarius Sneed gets traded), or offensive tackle are now feasible options. Even taking another defensive end wouldn’t be the worst process ever if the board falls right. The Chiefs now have the flexibility to do whatever they want in the draft, which is an ideal spot to be in a month out.

Marquise Brown has reached 20+ mph on 33 routes since 2020, 2nd-most in the NFL behind former Chief Tyreek Hill.



Brown will look to add speed to a Kansas City wide receiver room that reached 20+ mph on a route just 5 times last season, 6th-fewest in the NFL.#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/oEdsSMwkBi pic.twitter.com/xlpDxtRxQs — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 15, 2024

