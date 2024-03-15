Reactions to the Chiefs’ signing of WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown

Late on Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs signed former Arizona Cardinals (and Baltimore Ravens) wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to a one-year contract. On the social media platform X, there were plenty of reactions — starting with Brown himself.

Blessed Beyond Measures…



ChiefsKingdom Let’s Rock pic.twitter.com/uHGhDzhf8S — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) March 15, 2024

His new quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a one-emoji response.

— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 15, 2024

Later, Mahomes followed that up with a classic: three flex emojis.

Retired NFL superstar Dez Bryant — who was on the Baltimore Ravens’ roster with Brown during the 2020 season — shared his reaction.

Hollywood Brown is a Talent that’s been misused since he’s been in the NFL



I’m looking forward to seeing him flourish with the chiefs — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 15, 2024

In a similar vein, Clay Wendler considered how Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might feel about it.

Lamar Jackson watching Hollywood Brown win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/zqkNwCkJAr — ️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) March 15, 2024

Warren Sharp suggested that Brown has found exactly the right place to thrive.

Marquise Brown hasn't known what it's like to play in a heavy pass-first offense



Baltimore's pass rate w Greg Roman?



#29 (51%)



Arizona's pass rate w Kingsbury/Petzing?



#16 (54%)



meanwhile...the Chiefs?



#1 in 2023 (64%)

#1 in 2022 (66%)

#1 in 2021 (65%)

#1 in 2020 (66%)

#1… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 15, 2024

KSHB’s Nick Jacobs shared some film.

Here is some Marquise Brown coaches film from this season. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/WwVL8c95mt — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) March 15, 2024

SneedLockz showed how Brown will fit right in on the Chiefs’ sideline.

Hollywood brown is VIBING after signing with the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/yMBq9r7r9W — hris ✞ (@SneedLockz) March 15, 2024

Hollywood Brown is a Kansas City Chief. pic.twitter.com/vMBfmsVKvI — hris ✞ (@SneedLockz) March 13, 2024

On Friday morning, LanceTHESPOKEN compared the signing to a... bigger one from this week.

Since 2019:



Calvin Ridley:



260 receptions

3,537 yards

26 TDs



Maquise Brown:



313 receptions

3,644 yards

28 TDs



The Titans paid Ridley $92 million over 4 years.



The Chiefs paid Brown $11 over 1 year. pic.twitter.com/8Ck2PG24qU — ‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) March 15, 2024

Then on Friday morning, “Good Morning Football” co-host Jamie Erdahl put her spin on it, saying she should “no longer fight” any question about whether one of Kansas City’s offseason moves will help the team. In her mind, the answer will always be, “Yes!”

We In or We Out:



Hollywood Brown signing with the Chiefs was the most impactful WR addition of the week?@JamieErdahl anything from Kansas City is just "yes." pic.twitter.com/X3TNzoWjgz — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 15, 2024