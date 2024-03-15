 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reactions to the Chiefs’ signing of WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown

There were plenty of reactions to Kansas City’s latest signing on social media.

By John Dixon
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Late on Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs signed former Arizona Cardinals (and Baltimore Ravens) wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to a one-year contract. On the social media platform X, there were plenty of reactions — starting with Brown himself.

His new quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a one-emoji response.

Later, Mahomes followed that up with a classic: three flex emojis.

Retired NFL superstar Dez Bryant — who was on the Baltimore Ravens’ roster with Brown during the 2020 season — shared his reaction.

In a similar vein, Clay Wendler considered how Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might feel about it.

Warren Sharp suggested that Brown has found exactly the right place to thrive.

KSHB’s Nick Jacobs shared some film.

SneedLockz showed how Brown will fit right in on the Chiefs’ sideline.

On Friday morning, LanceTHESPOKEN compared the signing to a... bigger one from this week.

Then on Friday morning, “Good Morning Football” co-host Jamie Erdahl put her spin on it, saying she should “no longer fight” any question about whether one of Kansas City’s offseason moves will help the team. In her mind, the answer will always be, “Yes!”

“Oh, you decided to move your facility over to Topeka and you’re going to practice there?” asked Erdahl. “Yes. That’ll work. It’ll be fine. Everything’s gonna work out for you.

“Oh, we haven’t seen a great season — an electric season? We haven’t seen Hollywood Brown go 0 to 60 yet? Well, it’s gonna happen this year — and we’re gonna say, ‘[Why] did this [never] exist before? Oh... you just had to wait to play for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.’

“So... yes. It’s the most impactful wide receiver signing for me.”

