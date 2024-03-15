Reactions to the Chiefs’ signing of WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown

Late on Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs signed former Arizona Cardinals (and Baltimore Ravens) wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to a one-year contract. On the social media platform X, there were plenty of reactions — starting with Brown himself.
Blessed Beyond Measures…— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) March 15, 2024
ChiefsKingdom Let’s Rock pic.twitter.com/uHGhDzhf8S
His new quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a one-emoji response.
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 15, 2024
Later, Mahomes followed that up with a classic: three flex emojis.
Retired NFL superstar Dez Bryant — who was on the Baltimore Ravens’ roster with Brown during the 2020 season — shared his reaction.
Hollywood Brown is a Talent that’s been misused since he’s been in the NFL— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 15, 2024
I’m looking forward to seeing him flourish with the chiefs
In a similar vein, Clay Wendler considered how Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might feel about it.
Lamar Jackson watching Hollywood Brown win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/zqkNwCkJAr— ️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) March 15, 2024
Warren Sharp suggested that Brown has found exactly the right place to thrive.
Marquise Brown hasn't known what it's like to play in a heavy pass-first offense— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 15, 2024
Baltimore's pass rate w Greg Roman?
#29 (51%)
Arizona's pass rate w Kingsbury/Petzing?
#16 (54%)
meanwhile...the Chiefs?
#1 in 2023 (64%)
#1 in 2022 (66%)
#1 in 2021 (65%)
#1 in 2020 (66%)
#1…
KSHB’s Nick Jacobs shared some film.
Here is some Marquise Brown coaches film from this season. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/WwVL8c95mt— Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) March 15, 2024
SneedLockz showed how Brown will fit right in on the Chiefs’ sideline.
Hollywood brown is VIBING after signing with the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/yMBq9r7r9W— hris ✞ (@SneedLockz) March 15, 2024
Hollywood Brown is a Kansas City Chief. pic.twitter.com/vMBfmsVKvI— hris ✞ (@SneedLockz) March 13, 2024
On Friday morning, LanceTHESPOKEN compared the signing to a... bigger one from this week.
Since 2019:— ‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) March 15, 2024
Calvin Ridley:
260 receptions
3,537 yards
26 TDs
Maquise Brown:
313 receptions
3,644 yards
28 TDs
The Titans paid Ridley $92 million over 4 years.
The Chiefs paid Brown $11 over 1 year. pic.twitter.com/8Ck2PG24qU
Then on Friday morning, “Good Morning Football” co-host Jamie Erdahl put her spin on it, saying she should “no longer fight” any question about whether one of Kansas City’s offseason moves will help the team. In her mind, the answer will always be, “Yes!”
We In or We Out:— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 15, 2024
Hollywood Brown signing with the Chiefs was the most impactful WR addition of the week?@JamieErdahl anything from Kansas City is just "yes." pic.twitter.com/X3TNzoWjgz
“Oh, you decided to move your facility over to Topeka and you’re going to practice there?” asked Erdahl. “Yes. That’ll work. It’ll be fine. Everything’s gonna work out for you.
“Oh, we haven’t seen a great season — an electric season? We haven’t seen Hollywood Brown go 0 to 60 yet? Well, it’s gonna happen this year — and we’re gonna say, ‘[Why] did this [never] exist before? Oh... you just had to wait to play for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.’
“So... yes. It’s the most impactful wide receiver signing for me.”
Loading comments...