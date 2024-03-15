Arrowheadlines: Chiefs graded well for offseason work so far

The latest

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Released: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Franchise-tagged: CB L’Jarius Sneed Re-signed: LB Drue Tranquill (three years, $19M) Re-signed: DI Chris Jones (five years, $158.75M) Signed: TE Irv Smith Jr. (one year, $1.3M) Re-signed: S Deon Bush (one year, TBD) Re-signed: DI Mike Pennel (one year, TBD) Jones truly tethers his contract to the Aaron Donald deal, which had been seemingly treated as an outlier in recent extensions for top young interior defenders. This is a massive payday for one of the game’s best players, and Kansas City also had to do whatever it took to get this done. Tranquill is another beneficiary of a strong season after agreeing to a one-year flier with Kansas City, representing a perfect fit in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense as a quality coverage linebacker who is also a great pass-rushing asset. PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

2024 NFL free agency team-by-team grades: Eagles, Falcons among top marks; Cowboys finally make move | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: B+ Key additions: P Matt Araiza, TE Irv Smith Key re-signings: DT Chris Jones, CB L’Jarius Sneed, LB Drue Tranquill Key departures: OL Nick Allegretti, LB Willie Gay Jr. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions took care of their most pressing business this offseason by re-signing two-time First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones to a long-term deal. Kansas City also franchised L’Jarius Sneed, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him traded because of salary cap concerns. Re-signing Drue Tranquill to a relatively affordable deal is a nice piece of work by general manager Brett Veach. Kansas City can bump this grade up to an ‘A’ if they can acquire another receiver or two to upgrade a position that struggled with drops last regular season.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to Open ‘1587 Prime’ Steakhouse in Kansas City | Bleacher Report

TMZ Sports provided more details on the downtown Kansas City restaurant: “The two-story, 10,000-square foot eatery — which will be located inside the Loews Hotel in downtown — is slated to open in early 2025 ... and it sounds super fancy, with a meat display as the focal point of the whole thing, as well as “hyper-subtle” nods to the Super Bowl champions’ on-field accomplishments. “There will also be a massive wine collection, which will be one of the largest in the state.” Kelce and Mahomes are teaming up with Noble 33, a global hospitality group, for the venture.

Five Things to Know About New Chiefs TE Irv Smith Jr. | The Mothership

3. His best season as a professional took place in 2020. Smith put together a strong sophomore season as a professional in 2020, catching 30 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns. He logged at least 50 receiving yards in four of his 13 games that season, catching all five of his scores in the red zone. He seemed poised for a breakout campaign the following year, but the aforementioned knee injury – which took place during the 2021 preseason – ended his third professional season before it truly began. Now more than two years removed from that injury, and still only 25 years old, Smith will have an opportunity to pick up where he left off back in 2020.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Four quarterbacks taken in the top 5 before two AFC North franchises trade up | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Keon Coleman WR FLORIDA STATE • JR • 6’4” / 215 LBS Kansas City needs consistency at the wide receiver position. Keon Coleman gives the Chiefs size at the position and he had just a 2.3% drop rate in 2023, according to TruMedia.

5 Free Agent Landing Spots For Pro Bowl Tackle | Last Word on Pro Football

Kansas City Chiefs Four of Kansas City’s five starting positions are set in stone. Left tackle, however, is wide open. While the Chiefs found a way to win the Super Bowl with Donovan Smith at tackle, they sure didn’t win it because of him. Patrick Mahomes recently restructured his contract to create cap space, so maybe Kansas City is planning a big signing. However, if that money is going to someone else, then they can get by with a cost-effective free agent starter like D.J. Humphries

NFL reviews Falcons, Eagles for possible tampering violations | ESPN

The Falcons agreed to a contract with four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly after teams were permitted to start negotiating with unrestricted free agents on Monday. The Eagles also quickly struck a deal with two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley soon after the negotiation period opened at 12 p.m. ET. Penn State football coach James Franklin told a reporter that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke to Barkley and pitched him on the connection between the Eagles and Nittany Lions fan bases.

NFL’s Biggest Winners, Losers of First Wave of Free Agency | The 33rd Team

LOSER: DALLAS COWBOYS So much for being “all-in” on this roster, Jerry. The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a ton of money to work with, but extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb would’ve helped. Instead, Dallas watched Tyron Smith and Tony Pollard hit the open market and failed to land Moss. Dorance Armstrong and his 21 sacks in the last three years also left. The Wednesday evening signing of 32-year-old Eric Kendricks will only help so much. Now a worse team in terms of talent and without defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Cowboys are even further down the NFC pecking order.

Falcons trading QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore | NFL.com

Atlanta is sending former third-round selection Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for fourth-year wide receiver Rondale Moore, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, per sources. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports first reported the news of Ridder’s imminent departure.

Chiefs Draft: Oregon State right tackle Taliese Fuaga met with the team

Film evaluation The Beavers’ offense was explosive in 2023 — and the offensive line’s performance was a big factor in that success. Oregon State averaged almost 32 points per game with a reliable running game and a downfield passing attack.

THREAD: Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga revealed he met with the #Chiefs at the Combine (per @JaceAndrews_ )



One of the top OL in the class is a big dude (6'6" 324, 10 1/8" hands) that gets off the ball fast & makes impact blocks with strong leg drive pic.twitter.com/AbqWlCSZ6f — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 5, 2024

Fuaga can set the tone on the front side of runs, using his combination of size and mobility to pounce on defensive lineman and drive them with his strong legs. This gives ball carriers ample room to build momentum into their runs. He also shows good awareness as a run blocker; he can read defensive fronts and adjust his responsibilities on the move.

Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa restructured his contract to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. So Bosa and Khalil Mack both agree to restructure and both stay in LA. pic.twitter.com/8Bcq8bcbDz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

