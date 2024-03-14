 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reports: Chiefs signing Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to one-year deal

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have come to terms on an agreement with free-agent wide receiver Marquise ""Hollywood"" Brown. Multiple sources — including ESPN's' Adam Schefter — say it's' a one-year contract worth up to $11 million.

A source confirmed to Arrowhead Pride that Brown will have a $7 million base salary with upside to the $11 million.

The 26-year-old was the Baltimore Ravens' 25th overall pick out of Oklahoma in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft, and he remained with Arizona for the next two seasons.

Now, he is a member of the Chiefs, which, apparently, has made the quarterback very happy.

Brown's' best season came in 2021 as a member of the Ravens, when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and a touchdown. Brown requested a trade, seeking a different offensive system, leading Baltimore to send him to Arizona.

Due to injury, Brown appeared in 12 and 14 games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively. In 2023, he finished with 51 catches for 574 yards.

Brown joins a Kansas City wide receiver room that was in need of an infusion of talent. The 5-foot-9, 181-pound speedy receiver will be added to a 2024 group that currently includes Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross, among others.

The one-year deal instantly puts Brown into a contract-year situation, which makes him an affordable, determined piece that many would argue the Chiefs needed desperately.

