Chiefs to bring back defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, per SportsTrust Advisors, who represent the defensive tackle.

Nnadi, 27, has been with the Chiefs since the 2018 season when they selected him out of Florida State in the third round of the NFL Draft. With the agreement of this contract, Nnadi has now signed three straight one-year deals to remain in Kansas City. His rookie contract concluded after the 2021 NFL season.

Nnadi appeared in all 17 regular-season games during the 2023 NFL season, recording 29 tackles (16 solo), including a sack. He also batted down a pass. After his snap percentage declined each year from 2020 to 2022, it was back up to 46% in 2023. Unfortunately for Nnadi, his season came to an anti-climactic end when he was injured during Kansas City’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

A reliable run-stuffer and three-time Super Bowl champion, Nnadi joins Mike Pennel and Turk Wharton as the Chiefs continue to fill out their defensive line room with returners for the 2024 NFL season.