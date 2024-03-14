Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson signed by Dolphins

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson’s agents — The Katz Brothers — announced that their client had been signed to the Miami Dolphins.

This was not a terribly surprising development.

Going into the new league year, Fortson was a pending restricted free agent (RFA). In order to retain him, the Chiefs would have had to offer him a non-guaranteed RFA contract tender of at least $3 million before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The Chiefs chose not to do that — meaning that when the league year began, Fortson became a free agent. The Katz Brothers wasted no time in finding him a new opportunity.

Fortson has been on the edges of the Chiefs’ roster ever since the 2019 offseason. Listed as a wide receiver, he was waived at the final cutdown and spent the regular season on the practice squad in both 2019 and 2020.

Going into 2021, Fortson tried his hand at tight end — and this time, he made the team. But he appeared in only six games before going on the team’s Reserve/Injured list in October. In 2022, he appeared in 13 games, but again finished the season on the injured list. Then he missed the entire 2023 season with yet another injury.

Fortson finishes his Kansas City career with 14 receptions for 155 yards and four touchdowns. He also leaves town with two championship rings — and will eventually receive another for being a member of the team in 2023.